Venture capital, acquisitions, semiconductors: 3 tech trends to watch in 2022

By Justin Dawes
Albany Business Review
 4 days ago
Compared to 2020, a year of standstill for many companies, 2021 has been a year full...

Houston Business Journal

HX Venture Fund sees traction with venture capital fund-of-funds

2021 was another active year for the HX Venture Fund. The venture capital fund-of-funds, launched in 2018 to attract outside venture capital into the Houston region, has fully invested its first oversubscribed $40 million fund. From a pipeline of more than 300 firms interested in the fund's model, HX Venture Fund has made investments into 12 venture capital firms in its portfolio, said Guillermo Borda, managing partner of HX Venture Fund.
HOUSTON, TX
Washington Post

The biggest tech trends to watch for in 2022

2022 will be a year of big tech promises. Whether companies can deliver is another question. We’ll get our first clues at this week’s CES electronics show in Las Vegas — a sprawling event that offers an exclusive glimpse at the tech that could help shape the year. (That is, unless the high transmissibility of the omicron variant of the coronavirus makes a massive in-person gathering completely impossible. Big-name attendees including Intel, Meta and Amazon have already pulled out.)
TECHNOLOGY
trust.org

Metaverse to crypto: Five tech trends to watch out for in 2022

LONDON, Jan 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From tackling the coronavirus pandemic to working remotely and communicating with loved ones, digital tools, platforms and policies increasingly affect how we live our lives. Here are five tech trends to look out for in 2022. CRYPTOCURRENCIES. Cryptocurrencies are shifting from the fringes...
MARKETS
Albany Business Review

Startups to watch

It’s been a year of significant milestones for several startups in the Capital Region. As 2021 comes to a close, we are considering which startups we expect to reach milestones in the next year as part of Albany Inno's first-ever Startups to Watch. The companies in this group have each made strides recently that foreshadow growth in 2022. Some of them have raised millions of dollars. Some already have hundreds of customers. And all of them have big plans for the new year and beyond. From sparking revolutions in vegan food to reimagining health care, these startups are working to disrupt their industries and change the way we live and do business.
ALBANY, NY
dbusiness.com

Report: Private Equity, Venture Capital Employee Compensation Up in 2021

Private equity and venture capital employee compensation is up in 2021 for the eighth straight year, according to the 2022 Private Equity and Venture Capital Compensation Report from Benchmark Compensation in Ann Arbor. The percentage of respondents earning $150,000 and below has continued to decline and those earning from $151,000...
ANN ARBOR, MI
TechRepublic

Top 5 tech trends for 2022

Tom Merritt lists five technology trends to watch in 2022, which include CBDCs and battery tech. 2022 is coming, and the technology world is not sitting still. As I cover tech news daily for Daily Tech News Show, I get a front row seat as trends arrive, accelerate and disappear.
TECHNOLOGY
etftrends.com

More Venture Capital Funding in 2022 Should Boost Bitcoin

More institutional investor money in 2022 will help boost bitcoin’s price, especially with more venture capital funding in the new year. According to a Bloomberg article, venture capital money flowed into cryptocurrencies to the tune of $30 billion, which topples all previous years. More interest from venture capital money came while bitcoin’s all-time high was spurred by a bitcoin futures exchange traded fund (ETF) finally hitting the U.S. markets in October.
MARKETS
therealdeal.com

Inside the rental tech ecosystem, with RET Ventures’ Chris Yip

In proptech, the early bird doesn’t always get the worm. It can take a lot of time to overcome owners’ reluctance to bet on a new product, and those long sales cycles have been the undoing of many a startup, according to Christopher Yip. “Historically, there’s not been...
HOUSE RENT
Albany Business Review

FuzeHub adds new services for manufacturing and tech startups

FuzeHub is now offering marketing services to startup, small and midsized manufacturing and tech companies in New York state that need assistance. FuzeHub offers a number of other services as the center for New York state’s federal Manufacturing Extension Partnership. FuzeHub said that the network’s 10 regional centers statewide helped create or retain 6,637 jobs and generate $994 million in financial impacts in 2020.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Array Ventures raises $56M to back tech-heavy enterprise software

“The things we invest in require a lot of industry experience and customer experience,” she said. “And you don’t just pick that up overnight as a college drop out — the kinds of things we invest in are not something that you dream up after one year of work experience.” Candidness in mind, Gandhi just landed tens of millions to invest into what she calls the “hard enterprise space.”
SOFTWARE
phocuswire.com

Better tech and decision-making are hotel trends to watch for in 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, the challenges facing the hospitality sector have been far reaching. Hoteliers have been forced to adapt to constantly shifting occupancy, staffing challenges and stringent cleaning requirements. Hotels have had to fundamentally review their operations strategies in order to adapt to this new working environment.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Venture Capital Investment in Saudi Firms on the Rise

Business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce marketplace Sary has raised SR281 million ($75 million) in a Series C funding round, seven months after it raised its $30.5 million Series B round, according to a Dec. 20 report by Zawya. The latest funding round, led by Public Investment Fund-backed Sanabil Investments, brings the firm’s...
MIDDLE EAST
bitcoinmagazine.com

Venture Capital And Its Relationship With Bitcoin

With the printing press in overdrive, there is an ever-increasing amount of fiat looking for a home. In order to avoid being debased and lose purchasing power, capital allocators are charged with finding investments that can outperform the rate of monetary inflation. Thus, more and more capital is being allocated further out on the risk curve. Enter venture capital. Venture capitalists provide financing to startups and early-stage businesses. Since 90% of early-stage businesses fail (according to Investopedia), venture capital is certainly well to the right on the risk curve.
MARKETS
