Warming Revs Up World's Strongest Current

BOSTON (CBS) — New England is warming up faster than the rest of the world, researchers say. A new study led by environmental sustainability professor Stephen Young of Salem State University finds average temperatures in the region increased 3.29 degrees between 1900 and 2020. The rest of the planet warmed 2 degrees over that same time period. In Massachusetts, temperatures have risen even faster – about 3.5 degrees. “This research clearly shows that New England is warming faster than the world average temperature change, with every season experiencing a warming trend, the researchers concluded. “Temperatures in New England will not return to where they were a century ago, or even stay where they are now.” Boys in shorts pass a melting pile of snow on Newbury Street in Boston on Feb. 23, 2017 (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) The study also finds that winter is warming the fastest of New England’s four seasons. Scientists say these changes will have a dangerous impact on our natural resources, economy and tourism. Click here to read the full study.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO