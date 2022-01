My brother and father would pull out my mother’s childhood train set and spend the afternoon trying to get it to chug around the Christmas tree. Some years, their hours on the floor would result in cheers once the fake smoke puffed out of the engine and lights shone as the train came around the bend. There were some failed attempts, which resulted in more time together in the workshop before my dad packed away the train for next year. This year, I mailed my nephew and father’s namesake, Jack Colbert IV, a train set for under his tree. Facetiming my brother while they set it up instantly made us both feel connected to our father, who hasn’t been with us for 20 Christmases.

