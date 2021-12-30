ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Skier gets completely buried in snow after backflip attempt goes wrong

Watauga Democrat
 4 days ago

A California skier had to be rescued by his friends after being trapped in...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Backcountry Skier Dies After Being 'Fully Buried' in Christmas Eve Avalanche

A backcountry skier in Colorado died Friday after he was caught and "fully buried" in an avalanche. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was located by his partner with a transceiver and probe pole before he was extricated from the snow, "but he did not survive," according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's (CAIC) report. Search and rescue officials recovered his body after dark.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
thewoodyshow.com

Skier Dead After Being 'Fully Buried' By Rocky Mountains Avalanche

A backcountry skier was found "fully buried" in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in the Rocky Mountains on Christmas Eve (December 24), marking Colorado's first avalanche death of the 2021-2022 avalanche season, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) confirmed via CNN. Investigators said the estimated 150-wide avalanche took place at...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Irish woman who sustained life-changing injuries from California balcony collapse in 2015 dies aged 27

Aiofe Beary, who had survived the tragic 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse, has died after suffering a stroke in Dublin, Ireland.In 2015, she was one of the 13 people celebrating her 21st birthday on the fourth-floor balcony of a building in California when it collapsed. They were on a J1 summer working visa programme to the US.Six of Beary’s friends died in the accident and she was left with life-changing injuries. She suffered a traumatic brain injury, lacerations on her organs, lost all her teeth and had to undergo open-heart surgery as well.Beary suffered a stroke on Wednesday last week and...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Avalanche Blocks I-80 to Tahoe for Foreseeable Future

A snowstorm bringing whiteout blizzard conditions has set off an avalanche in the Lake Tahoe area that left Highway 89 and I-80 closed in both directions. Authorities shut down a 70-mile span of I-80, from Colfax through Lake Tahoe and up to the Nevada state line, CBS SF reports. Meanwhile, the Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee put out a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area that lasts through Tuesday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skier#Accident
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Search ends for missing skier

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office will be suspending emergency rescue operations at Northstar Ski Resort for missing skier Rory Angelotta. It has been determined there is no realistic possibility Rory has survived the severe winter conditions. A scaled response is still planned for recovery operations at the resort. Over...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cool 98.7

6 Things Not To Leave In A Freezing North Dakota Vehicle

We just broke out of a pretty significant North Dakota cold snap. Overnight lows around 20 plus below and subzero highs are not a great way to ring in the New Year. Thankfully, we're getting a couple of days to warm up before we dive back into tundra temperatures for the middle part of the week.
TRAFFIC
natureworldnews.com

'Icemageddon' Warning Declared in Alaska as Temperatures Drastically Dropped

Alaska's extreme weather has delivered record high temperatures and torrential downpours, prompting authorities to issue an "Icemageddon" warning. Massive ice sheets are blocking highways and limiting traffic in Fairbanks, Alaska's second biggest city, according to the state's transportation agency, which has developed the neologism-a play on "Armageddon"-to characterize the icy standoff.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy