Wetness a Concern for Northern Brazil

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is down 4 1/2 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 15 1/4 cents, March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 12 1/2 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 13 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 89.34 points and February crude oil is up $0.76 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.550 and February gold is down $26.90 per ounce. Soybeans and meal are holding firm with solid gains at midday. Analysts and crop scouts are beginning to pencil in crop losses in Brazil based on southern Brazil dryness. Although I have not seen in print, reports are that cash-connected commission house, Stone X, has reduced their estimate for Brazil's soy crop to 134 mmt (4.92 bb). That would be 10 mmt (367 mb) lower than the December WASDE report.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 HOURS AGO