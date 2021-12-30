ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wetness a Concern for Northern Brazil

By John Baranick
dtnpf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have been focused on dryness and drought in Argentina and southern Brazil for a while now, with good reason. A La Nina event in the equatorial Pacific Ocean has led to dry conditions in that part of South America for some time and the lack of moisture is having an...

www.dtnpf.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro rushed to hospital

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital early Monday with abdominal pain that doctors found was caused by a partial intestinal blockage, and is facing potential surgery nine months out from elections. Bolsonaro posted a picture of himself in his hospital bed on Twitter, flashing the thumbs-up sign, with a message saying he was facing "possible surgery for an internal blockage in the abdominal region."
HEALTH
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is down 4 1/2 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 15 1/4 cents, March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 12 1/2 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 13 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 89.34 points and February crude oil is up $0.76 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.550 and February gold is down $26.90 per ounce. Soybeans and meal are holding firm with solid gains at midday. Analysts and crop scouts are beginning to pencil in crop losses in Brazil based on southern Brazil dryness. Although I have not seen in print, reports are that cash-connected commission house, Stone X, has reduced their estimate for Brazil's soy crop to 134 mmt (4.92 bb). That would be 10 mmt (367 mb) lower than the December WASDE report.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy