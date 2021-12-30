ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine intervenes over lobstering rules to protect whales

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Marine Resources has been granted intervenor status in a federal lawsuit brought over new lobstering restrictions intended to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a new set of rules for the lobster fishery last summer with a goal of reducing the entanglement risk for the remaining 336 North Atlantic right whales.

But the governor said that it’s misguided to impose restrictions on Maine’s signature seafood.

“There’s never been a known right whale mortality associated with the Maine lobster fishery, and there have been zero known right whale entanglements associated with Maine lobster gear in almost two decades,” said Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills.

The federal lawsuit was brought by the Maine Lobstermen’s Association. As an intervenor, the state can file briefs and make arguments, but is neither a plaintiff nor a defendant.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Challenge filed to WVa permit for Mountain Valley Pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline filed a legal challenge Monday to a West Virginia water permit for the natural gas project. The petition filed by environmental and community groups argues that the state Department of Environmental Protection violated the Clean Water Act in granting the permit. The Sierra Club was among the groups that filed the petition with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
The Associated Press

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus. Caught between pleas...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Baby abandoned in box on frigid Alaska street corner

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A newborn baby was found abandoned in a cardboard box at a Fairbanks-area intersection, with a note indicating the child’s parent could not care for them, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers, in a statement, said they were notified around 2 p.m. Friday that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
The Associated Press

New Hampshire secretary of state since 1976 to retire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Bill Gardner, the nation’s longest-serving secretary of state and chief protector of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, said Monday he will leave office this week after a 45-year career. Gardner, 73, was first elected by the Legislature in 1976 and re-elected to his...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

705K+
Followers
369K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy