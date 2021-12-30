ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Recovery timetable extended

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Spurgeon (lower body) is unlikely to return for several weeks, per Michael Russo...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Spurgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
inquirer.com

Kings crush the Flyers, 6-3, ending their seven-game point streak

Before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, interim head coach Mike Yeo stressed the importance of the Flyers embracing a “shot-first mentality,” urging the team to take the option to shoot in an effort to increase chances of scoring. Fortunately for Yeo, the Flyers took...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Recap: Wild drops Winter Classic to Blues, extends losing streak to five games

In their first game since Dec. 20, the Minnesota Wild had their New Year’s Day celebration ruined by the visiting St. Louis Blues, as they fell, 6-4, in the 2022 Winter Classic. After a defensive shootout held both teams scoreless throughout the early part of the first period, the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy