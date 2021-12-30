ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Remembering those lost to COVID-19 in 2021

 4 days ago

We remember some of the people who lost their lives...

Indiana emergency dept. nurse on rising COVID-19 cases, staff burnout

Registered nurse Katy Howe, director of emergency and trauma services at Indiana University Health in the south-central region, speaks with host Scott Tong about rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and staff burnout as the pandemic drags on.
INDIANA STATE
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: "Why do you have a 'Black Lives Matter' sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?"
SOCIETY
The Independent

'People called us freak babies': Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split "at the belly button," Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery."I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing," Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a 'very strange symptom'

As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mtpr.org

Remembering some of those we lost in 2021, from literary legends to everyday heroes

It started with an insurrection and ended with a new coronavirus variant spreading like wildfire. In between was a year of tremendous loss. From titans of arts, politics, sports and science to lesser-known people whose lives made an impact, too, here is a roundup of NPR coverage of some of the deaths of people who helped shape our world, in ways both great and small.
kclu.org

A new, more decentralized way of work

The way we work has been upended by the pandemic. Some have found a new, more decentralized way of working called a DAO. WBUR'S Yasmin Amer explains how it works.
kclu.org

Rural hospitals received pandemic aid. What happens when the funds run out?

Public health leaders in rural communities are sounding the alarm. They're warning of more small-town hospital closures looming in the new year, at a time when the omicron variant poses a very real threat. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kclu.org

Developing apps for the hearing impaired

Electronics manufacturers are increasingly addressing hearing loss in such products as earbuds and soundbars. This is often done with the assistance of smartphones and apps so that people can better understand in-person conversations, phone calls and streaming media. Jon Kalish reports.
CELL PHONES
HipHopDX.com

California Doctor Claims Eazy-E Gave HIV/AIDS To 2 Women He Treated: 'They Got Infected From Him'

The death of gangsta rap pioneer Eazy-E was the subject of his daughter Ebie's 2021 documentary The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E. The film aimed to find an answer to the looming question: how did Eazy-E actually die? Over the years, conspiracy theorists have suggested he was injected with HIV/AIDS, didn't have the disease at all or was killed in some other nefarious way.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kclu.org

A year in politics overshadowed by Jan. 6

NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro joins Here & Now's Scott Tong to discuss the year in politics.
POLITICS
kclu.org

The state of global journalism today and beyond

The Nobel Committee awarded its prize this fall to working journalists for the first time since 1935. Maria Ressa, founder of online news platform The Rappler, is facing trumped-up charges from the Philippines government that could lead to 100 years in jail. But to help others in similar situations, she's...
JOURNALISM
kclu.org

Conservator unearths 1887 cornerstone box from toppled Confederate monument

Virginia conservators opened a copper box from 1887 found this week in the pedestal of a monument to Confederate general Robert E. Lee. We discuss its significance with Katherine Ridgway, who sliced it open.
POLITICS
kclu.org

These are the top stories NPR's correspondents around the world recommend from 2021

In a year bookended by coronavirus variants, NPR's far-flung correspondents overcame lockdowns and climbed out from their bureaus to deliver their signature feature storytelling and news coverage. There was a lot to cover. Even as the pandemic continued, major crises broke out, like the war in Gaza, the Taliban takeover...
MUSIC
kclu.org

The mummy of an Egyptian pharaoh has been 'digitally unwrapped'

About 3,500 years ago, a pharaoh died. Amenhotep was wrapped tightly in perfect linens and mummified, and nobody knew what was under those linens - that is, until now. SAHAR SALEEM: This mummy is very special. It's the only mummy that has never been unwrapped in modern times.
WORLD
kclu.org

A glimpse into the preparations for Times Square's ball drop celebration

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Thomas Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, about the preparations being made for the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

