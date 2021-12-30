Laurel Racetrax Player Changes Bet Type, Wins $55,672.50

MIDDLETOWN, PA – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Thursday, December 30, 2021 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 17-26-32-35-38, to win $1.8 million less withholding. Luzerne Laundromat, 3960 North 6th St., Philadelphia, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO