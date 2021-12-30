ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burtonsville, MD

Laurel Racetrax Player Changes Bet Type, Wins $55,672.50

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
BURTONSVILLE, MARYLAND – A Maryland Lottery player who favors Racetrax because he doesn’t like to wait long for results needs wait no longer for a big win. He collected a $55,672.50 prize on Dec. 29. The avid player, a chef by trade, has played Racetrax as a...

