COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 30

Newswatch 16
 4 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 19,436 new cases...

COVID-19 Update for Saturday, January 1, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 23,189 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,059,613. There are 36,714 deaths attributed to coronavirus, an increase of 9 new deaths. Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on WNEP’s YouTube page.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

COVID-19 in Ohio Thursday update: Another record day as nearly 16,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Thursday, Dec. 23, a total of 1,896,577 (+15,989) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 94,139 (+345) hospitalizations and 11,540 (+20) admissions into the ICU. The amount of cases reported Thursday is the most cases […]
OHIO STATE
Seattle, Washington

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Update – December 8 – 21, 2021

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Subscribers – This alert provides new and updated information and links to City of Seattle programs and services for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also contains helpful city, county, state and federal resources. SEATTLE NEWS. GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, WA STATE DEPARTMENTS, AND KING COUNTY NEWS.
SEATTLE, WA
#Covid
COVID-19 update: Over 10,000 positive cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 10,506 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,964,994 on Sunday, December 26. There were 19 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 36,069, according to the department.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Record 23,281 new Covid-19 cases reported

The Department of Health has reported 23,281 new cases of Covid-19 – the highest daily total since the pandemic began.It is the third day in a row that case numbers have exceeded 20,000.At 8am on Saturday, there were 656 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 85 were in intensive care.With the testing system under pressure, health officials said the daily Covid figures underestimate the true number of daily infections.You can book your #COVIDVaccine booster appointment online. The RDS has been added as a vaccination centre and is taking appointments for next week. Book your slot: https://t.co/iYSphYqQAZ#ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/kQNGRi2b2X— HSE Ireland (@HSELive)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scotteblog.com

COVID-19 update from Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on December 20th

Announced by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on December 20th:. During the holidays, as we approach the end of the year, and more of us are gathering indoors, we strongly encourage residents to remain cautious and take preventative measures to mitigate COVID-19. We are seeing a concerning rise of cases and hospitalizations across the State of Maryland.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland confirms more than 14,000 new COVID cases

Maryland counties are experiencing some of the highest average daily cases per 100,000 people across the country, analysis by the New York Times shows, as the state remains a hotspot for COVID-19 following the winter holidays. Baltimore City’s average for the past week is 462 cases per 100,000 people, the...
MARYLAND STATE
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs4indy.com

COVID-19 in Indiana: Tracking the state’s positivity rate

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,554 new positive coronavirus cases and 0 additional deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.5% with a rate of 25% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
INDIANA STATE
GoLocalProv

COVID Kills 16 More in RI - More Testing Availability Announced

COVID continues its devastation in Rhode Island as the Department of Health reports 16 more deaths on Wednesday — a total of 44 deaths in five days. The one-day count is the highest single-day loss of life since January 24, 2021, which is functionally before the public had access to the vaccines.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
Wilkes-Barre local news

