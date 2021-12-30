COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 30

The Department of Health has reported 23,281 new cases of Covid-19 – the highest daily total since the pandemic began.It is the third day in a row that case numbers have exceeded 20,000.At 8am on Saturday, there were 656 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 85 were in intensive care.With the testing system under pressure, health officials said the daily Covid figures underestimate the true number of daily infections.You can book your #COVIDVaccine booster appointment online. The RDS has been added as a vaccination centre and is taking appointments for next week. Book your slot: https://t.co/iYSphYqQAZ#ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/kQNGRi2b2X— HSE Ireland (@HSELive)...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO