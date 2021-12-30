UMass Amherst postpones hockey series in New York amid COVID-19 concerns

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Hockey Team postponed their series matches at the Union in New York until further notice.

The hockey matches were originally scheduled to take place on December 31st and January 1st in Schenectady, New York, but COVID-19 concerns have lead the Union to take in to account public health protocols for players, staff and fans.



The Minutemen are scheduled to play on Saturday, January 8, 2022 and Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Ann Arbor Michigan with the contests set for 5 p.m. and 4 p.m.

