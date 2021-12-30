Trevor Noah Shares First Instagram Photo with Minka Kelly!

Minka Kelly just popped up on Trevor Noah’s Instagram account!

The “Daily Show” host, 37, shared a photo with the 41-year-old actress as they celebrated friend Xolisa Dyeshana’s birthday in South Africa.

Trevor shared a group pic from the special occasion, writing, “Happy Birthday @xolisadyeshana. May your laugh always be loud, [may] your stories always be long, and may your friends always be good looking. 🥰.”

According to People, Trevor and Minka “break up and get back together all of the time,” adding, “They do seem to really love each other and each time they get back together, they try their best to make it stick.”

The couple was first linked in August 2020, and despite reports they broke up in May, Noah and Kelly continued to spend time together.