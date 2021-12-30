ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Here are the ramp closures you need to prepare for during the 2022 Rose Parade

By Jordan Green
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfbxn_0dZEsc5Z00
| Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close multiple on- and off-ramps for the annual 2022 Rose Parade on Colorado Boulevard from Saint John Avenue to Pasadena Avenue in the City of Pasadena.

Caltrans will perform Traffic Control at various locations and will have various signals (lights) turned off to help with traffic flow after the 2022 Rose Parade has concluded.

Here are the ramps scheduled to close from Dec. 31 through Jan. 1, which Caltrans announced in a Dec. 23 press release:

  • Westbound I-210 off-ramp at Sierra Madre and drop off lane – from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Eastbound I-210 off-ramp at San Gabriel – from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Eastbound SR-134 off-ramp at Orange Grove – from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Southbound I-710 off-ramp at Del Mar – from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Northbound I-710 on-ramp at Del Mar – from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Northbound I-710 on-ramp at California – from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Southbound I-710 left turn pocket – from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Southbound I-710 off-ramp to Del Mar will be blocked by truck with driver

Along with this, these three freeway ramp traffic signals (lights) are scheduled to be turned off Jan. 1 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

  • Westbound SR-134 at Fair Oaks, Orange Grove
  • Eastbound I-210 at Marengo, Lake, and Hill
  • Westbound I-210 at Lake and Hill

Caltrans has issued an encroachment permit for these closures and traffic officers will be present during this time period at all intersections. Motorists should anticipate delays and plan ahead for potential alternate routes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

2022 Rose Parade sees noticeably smaller crowd than years past

The 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade made a colorful return to Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena with a smaller-than-usual crowd lining the sidewalks to see dozens of elaborate floral floats, high-energy marching bands and equestrian teams in the iconic New Year’s Day tradition that was called off last year due to COVID-19.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sierra Madre, CA
City
San Gabriel, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Traffic
Pasadena, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
HeySoCal

3 LA County cities are limiting in-person services due to COVID surge

A trio of local cities were limiting in-person municipal services Wednesday in response to surging COVID-19 cases. Hermosa Beach announced Wednesday it will limit face-to-face services through Jan 10. In-person services will still be provided by the Hermosa Beach Police Department, Public Works Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and people can still visit outdoor areas like parks, playgrounds, restrooms and sports courts.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Parade#Traffic Signals#Traffic Control#Colorado Boulevard#Orange Grove#Caltrans
HeySoCal

Second oil sheen in a week threatens OC, Long Beach coasts

For the second time in about a week, authorities Thursday were investigating an oil sheen spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach. The sheen was detected Wednesday about a mile offshore from Bolsa Chica State Beach, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response. The source of the sheen was unknown.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy