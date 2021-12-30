Here are the ramp closures you need to prepare for during the 2022 Rose Parade

| Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close multiple on- and off-ramps for the annual 2022 Rose Parade on Colorado Boulevard from Saint John Avenue to Pasadena Avenue in the City of Pasadena.

Caltrans will perform Traffic Control at various locations and will have various signals (lights) turned off to help with traffic flow after the 2022 Rose Parade has concluded.

Here are the ramps scheduled to close from Dec. 31 through Jan. 1, which Caltrans announced in a Dec. 23 press release:

Westbound I-210 off-ramp at Sierra Madre and drop off lane – from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound I-210 off-ramp at San Gabriel – from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound SR-134 off-ramp at Orange Grove – from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Southbound I-710 off-ramp at Del Mar – from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Northbound I-710 on-ramp at Del Mar – from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Northbound I-710 on-ramp at California – from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Southbound I-710 left turn pocket – from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Southbound I-710 off-ramp to Del Mar will be blocked by truck with driver

Along with this, these three freeway ramp traffic signals (lights) are scheduled to be turned off Jan. 1 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.:

Westbound SR-134 at Fair Oaks, Orange Grove

Eastbound I-210 at Marengo, Lake, and Hill

Westbound I-210 at Lake and Hill

Caltrans has issued an encroachment permit for these closures and traffic officers will be present during this time period at all intersections. Motorists should anticipate delays and plan ahead for potential alternate routes.