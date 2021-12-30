ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Norman Reedus: More Evidence That He’s Marvel’s Ghost Rider

geekositymag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman Reedus continues to hint he’s the new Marvel Cinematic Universe Ghost Rider. At this point, it looks likely. Norman Reedus shared an art piece by Mizuriau. Specifically, it shows Norman Reedus’ face in half while the other half is a burning skull. In the past, artist...

geekositymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Gabriel Luna Reacts To Ghost Rider MCU Rumors

Gabriel Luna is ready to come back as Ghost Rider, if he were to get invited back to the MCU. The actor, responding to days of rumors and reports about the future of the character in Marvel's movies, simply tweeted that his philosophy was, stay ready so you don't have to get ready. His tweet comes at the end of an odd chain of rumors and events: after word came out that Ghost Rider might be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Norman Reedus -- star of The Walking Dead and frequent fan-cast for Johnny Blaze -- was spotted interacting with a bunch of Ghost Rider posts on social media.
MOVIES
Distractify

The Rumors Are Sparking up Again — Is Norman Reedus Going to Play Ghost Rider in the MCU?

As an actor, Norman Reedus has sure gotten around. He's best known for portraying the hot-headed expert hunter Daryl Dixon on AMC's The Walking Dead. Having first appeared on the show in 2010, Norman has since made a name for himself for his award-winning performance on the popular zombie post-apocalyptic series. An actor of his popularity could easily make his way to bigger roles, and rumors are kicking around that he might soon portray Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
FanSided

Norman Reedus shares photos of art show in Copenhagen

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, is featured in an art show in Copenhagen titled Live the Life You Love. This solo exhibit features 30 of Reedus’ photos from December 29 to January 29 at the Gallery Poulsen. Reedus is rarely seen without his camera,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
heroichollywood.com

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Gabriel Luna Is Ready To Return As Ghost Rider

Agents of SHIELD and The Last of Us star Gabriel Luna is ready to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider. Gabriel Luna made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider in the fourth season of Agents of SHIELD. Specifically, he portrayed the Robbie Reyes version of the character who bonded himself with a demon after being fatally injured in a gang shootout. Throughout the first half of the season, the character went back and forth between being an ally and an antagonist. The character was reportedly cut from the series due to budget concerns but did make an appearance in the show’s season finale.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Luna
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Nicholas Cage
Person
Keanu Reeves
imdb.com

Superhero Bits: The Batman Trailer In Glorious 4K, Ghost Rider Rumors & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.) In this...
TV SHOWS
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Morbius’: Sony Pushes Release Date For Jared Leto’s Marvel Film

Sony has pushed back the release date for the Marvel film Morbius, starring Academy Award winner Jared Leto. While the Columbia Pictures title was previously scheduled to open on January 28, it will now hit theaters in IMAX and premium large formats on April 1. Deadline hears that one factor motivating the push was Sony’s huge (continuing) success with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which established itself as the highest-grossing film of 2021 upon its December 17 debut. The Tom Holland pic has thus far grossed upwards of $1.37 billion worldwide and now looks to continue to do big business on the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Fan Art#Entertainment Weekly#Mtv News
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy