ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio woman gets surprise air mail when drone carrying marijuana crashes into home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOlmN_0dZEsQRj00

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio ( WJW ) – Someone in Ohio expecting a “gift” by air, and not from Santa, will now have to go to the sheriff’s department to claim it.

Richland County Sheriff Captain Donald Zehner said a drone carrying marijuana, cell phones, and tobacco crashed into a home on Evergreen Avenue in Mansfield Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA27J_0dZEsQRj00
(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)

A woman living at the home heard something hit her house, ran outside and found the drone. The drone had a package attached to it with a cord.

The woman told deputies the drone was still “beeping” when she found it and she immediately called 911.

Mail theft is becoming a growing problem. Here’s how to protect yourself

According to the sheriff’s report, all of the lights on the drone were covered with duct tape.

“We believe the drone is worth about $2,100,” Zehner said. “If anybody is missing it and wants to claim it they can come to the sheriff’s office.”

Sheriff deputies are also asking anyone who has any information on this incident to call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-522-7463 or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728, or Zehner at 419-774-3563.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 37

Fish Mann
4d ago

that is a DJI drone which is worth between $800 and $1,000. that drone is GPS . you can access its firmware and check it's exact takeoff location and find out who it is registered to. that type of drone is very traceable ..

Reply(7)
9
Savannah Smo
4d ago

I've heard of air cargo ,however this air cargo with a different package being delivered. It's just amazing the ignorance of individuals.

Reply(2)
5
layla magee
4d ago

They said Call Them and Come Get It 😂😂😂 Better bring their weed license too huh?? if not they Clearly going to jail

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Richland County, OH
Richland County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Crime & Safety
WATE

Knoxville Police: Missing man found safe

UPDATE: Moore has been located and is safe according to Knoxville Police. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who is autistic. Devante Moore, 20, was last seen at the City-County Building in downtown Knoxville at around 1 p.m. Police say he is […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UPDATE: KPD locates missing teen

UPDATE 5:05 p.m. – KPD reports Justin Mailett has been found safe. KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who they say has autism. Justin Mailett, 19, went missing from the area of Merchant and Treemont, according to KPD. He has a blue […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Crime#Air Mail#Home#Weather#Wjw#Metrich#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

Man arrested for animal cruelty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has been arrested after an animal emergency and specialty center reported a case of animal cruelty.   According to a Knox County arrest report, Timothy Cox has been arrested on the charge of aggravated cruelty to animals after a 10-month-old Pomeranian named Bentley was brought into an animal hospital with severe head trauma […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Local highway departments prepare for snow

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Sevier County and Knox County Highway Departments have been preparing for the potential for snow. Brad Warren, the operations manager for Knox County said earlier Sunday, “It was later on this morning around 11 we started paying attention to the weather. Started getting weather alerts and then started making calls to supervisors […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy