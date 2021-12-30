ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 of Lily Collins' most memorable outfits on season 2 of 'Emily in Paris,' ranked

By Claudia Willen
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAIxl_0dZEsMA300
Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper on Netflix's "Emily in Paris."

Carole Bethuel/Netflix; Stephanie Branchu/Netflix; Carole Bethuel/Netflix

  • Season two of Darren Star's Netflix series "Emily in Paris" premiered on December 22.
  • Famed costume consultant Patricia Field and designer Marylin Fitoussi collaborated on the wardrobe.
  • Insider ranked Emily's most iconic fashion ensembles this season, from least to most memorable.
Emily's wardrobe is intended to be over-the-top to reflect the character's buoyant and daring personality.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcXHH_0dZEsMA300
Season two of "Emily in Paris" just hit Netflix.

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

By season two of Darren Star's Netflix series " Emily in Paris ," Emily Cooper has grown more assimilated to Parisian culture, but she certainly isn't eager to blend in with her surroundings.

Thanks to the work of costume designer Marylin Fitoussi and famed costume consultant Patricia Field , the Midwestern ex-pat (played by Lily Collins ) has no trouble standing out.

Emily returns to the "City of Light" in conspicuous patterns splashed with greens, yellows, and reds, separating her from her more neutrally-dressed French counterparts.

Her season two closet remains consistent with her eclectic season one wardrobe, though Field suggested to Glamour Magazine that the young marketing executive may continue developing a "more sophisticated style" as she lives in Paris for a longer time.

"The key themes that Emily comes back to is optimism and individuality. Emily doesn't follow trends," Field said, adding, "If I could ascribe a trend to Emily it would be the above plus colourful and accessorized."

Here are 19 of Emily's most extravagant season two looks, ranked from least to most memorable.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two of "Emily in Paris."

19. Emily's two-piece set is flattering but gets lost underneath the gingham blazer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLDnf_0dZEsMA300
Lily Collins as Emily Cooper on Darren Star's Netflix series.

Netflix; Carole Bethuel/Netflix

Emily saunters from the Savoir office to French class in episode four wearing a bralette-and-short set by Dolce & Gabbana .

The colorful patchwork pattern and the cut is right up Emily's alley, but the two-piece ensemble doesn't get much screentime underneath the green blazer.

18. The monochrome look Emily wears to Camille's home is unexpectedly tame for the character.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WoR1_0dZEsMA300
"Emily in Paris" season two premiered on December 22.

Netflix

She shows up to her friend Camille's family chateau in episode eight wearing a lime yellow Self-Portrait sundress and matching blazer.

17. She experiments with multiple patterns and colors in one of her mid-season looks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CekDj_0dZEsMA300
Lily Collins executive produces and stars in "Emily in Paris."

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix; Netflix

In episode five, Emily meets Camille (Camille Razat) for lunch in a yellow blazer, a checkered tank top, a multi-colored skirt, and lavender knee-high boots.

To complete the outfit, she carries a small Dolce & Gabbana crossbody bag.

16. Emily's peplum top, red mini skirt, and gladiator heels are all major statement pieces.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kq0k6_0dZEsMA300
Emily is an American marketing executive working at Savoir in the show.

Netflix

Sitting at a cafe with her friend and roommate Mindy ( Ashley Park ) in episode seven, Emily rehashes details of her evening with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). And in typical Emily fashion, she's dressed in a one-of-a-kind ensemble.

The marketing executive wears a corseted peplum top made by Greek designer Vassilis Zoulias , along with a bright red mini skirt.

To accessorize, she opts for white Valentino Garavani gladiator pumps and a Mansur Gavriel neon yellow purse.

15. The parachute pant-ensemble is bold, even for Emily.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQOxA_0dZEsMA300
Collins collaborated with Field and Fitoussi on the show's wardrobe.

Netflix; Netflix

While scouting a location for her birthday party in episode three, Emily steps out of her apartment in multi-colored parachute pants, a pink fur-trimmed cardigan by Blumarine , and a plaid newsboy cap.

She also wears fingerless white gloves, an accessory that Field said she thoroughly enjoyed putting on the character throughout season two.

"I love gloves, and gloves need to be resurrected from the vintage shop," she told Page Six . "I was like, 'I'm going to bring back the glove to the modern-day girl who rides a bike, who drives a car.'"

Outside of the show, Field collaborated with luxury glove brand Seymoure to create her own collection .

14. The character rarely sports flats, so it's surprising to see her in a pair of Mary Jane shoes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNfTC_0dZEsMA300
Collins and her French classmate Alfie on season two of "Emily in Paris."

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix; Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Some might wear athleisure or a sports jersey to a soccer match, but not Emily. In episode nine, she sits on the sidelines of Gabriel ( Lucas Bravo ) and Alfie's game in a flowy black pantsuit and a pair of Mary Jane shoes.

She adds pops of yellow in her short-sleeved jacket, beret, fingerless gloves, and Prada purse.

13. Emily uses green as a through-thread in an otherwise busy outfit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FH7aF_0dZEsMA300
Season two of "Emily in Paris" is available to stream on Netflix.

Carole Bethuel/Netflix; Carole Bethuel/Netflix

In the season two premiere, the Savoir employee walks into the office wearing a striped Versace sweater and a Mugler skirt with strappy multicolored heels. She layers with a green Elie Saab coat .

12. Her high-low sundress is perfect for the sun-drenched south of France.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipSZg_0dZEsMA300
Emily, Mindy, and Camille on season two of "Emily in Paris."

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

The dress is designed by Magali Pascal as part of the brand's SS21 collection, per Grazia Magazine .

"The exaggerated ruffles, the open back, and the high-low skirt were an expression of celebration, returning to finding joy in dressing again," Magali Pascal designer Emily told the publication.

She added: "As a strong-headed woman that goes after what she wants, Emily's character embodies the Magali Pascal woman. She is bold, playful, brave, but it is her independence that really resonates with the brand."

The character pulls the look together with large sunglasses, platform heels, and an orange Carel bag.

11. The patterned dress Emily dons on her vacation encapsulates her maximalist style.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfpNx_0dZEsMA300
Emily travels to the south of France on season two.

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX; CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

She walks the Saint-Tropez streets in episode two wearing the Dolce & Gabbana dress — which features florals, polka dots, and animal print — while carrying a print tote designed by Christian Louboutin .

10. Her shoplifting outfit is full of designer gems.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLh2z_0dZEsMA300
Collins in episode four of "Emily in Paris" season two.

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX; STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Emily ventures into the Galeries Lafayette with her classmate Petra (played by Daria Panchenko) in episode four wearing a printed Mary Katrantzou dress , an oversized Vassilis Zoulias coat , and brown Maison Skorpios boots .

9. The yellow and pink outfit only makes it into one scene, but it's one of Emily's most unique costumes of the season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Sibp_0dZEsMA300
Kate Walsh and Lily Collins work for a Chicago-based marketing firm in "Emily in Paris."

Netflix

Emily is immersed in office chatter with her boss Madeline Wheeler (Kate Walsh) in the beginning of the season two finale.

As the "little mole in Moschino" (as Madeline calls her) converses over coffee, she wears a translucent yellow trench coat and pink Libellibotta boots designed by Christian Louboutin .

8. One of Emily's chicest outfits to date was borrowed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdHgq_0dZEsMA300
Emily runs into her neighbor Gabriel outside of their apartment building on season two.

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

After a sleepover at Alfie's flat, Emily navigates her way back to her apartment in the middle of episode seven.

Because she ripped her shirt the evening prior, she borrows Alfie's navy blue suit jacket to cover her bralette and tweed Balmain skirt , carrying her Mark Cross 1845 Mini Trunk bag by her side.

Between the oversized blazer, the swept-back bun, and the pointed-toe stilettos, Emily's look is effortless and, for once, distinctly French.

7. Both the color and cut of Emily's lavender dress make it a stand-out of the season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16npQ5_0dZEsMA300
Mindy, Camille, and Emily take a trip to the south of France on season two.

Carole Bethuel/Netflix; Carole Bethuel/Netflix

During a girls' night out in the French Riviera in episode two, Emily wears a Valentino Tiered Tulle mini dress with an open back and a cropped Courrèges jacket in the same hue.

6. Emily's printed coat adds a playful twist to an otherwise classic look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrCvH_0dZEsMA300
Emily monitors the opening of Gabriel's restaurant.

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX; Netflix

Emily manages Gabriel's restaurant opening in episode six in another Vassilis Zoulias design: the Emily dress , an A-line fuschia gown with a pleated skirt and open back.

She also wears a patterned coat by Berlin-based designers Rianna + Nina cinched at the waist.

5. Her sparkly evening outfit is full of 1920s glamour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQmCh_0dZEsMA300
Emily attends Mindy's performance on the season two premiere.

Carole Bethuel/Netflix; Netflix

Emily's one-shouldered Isabel Marant mini dress paired with the crystal-studded Prada bag is the perfect outfit for Mindy's show in the season two premiere.

4. Emily's birthday dress is unique, elegant, and fitting for the occasion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VO9je_0dZEsMA300
Emily at her birthday party in "Emily in Paris" season two.

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX; Netflix

Emily celebrates her birthday by throwing her very first French dinner party in episode three.

As the hostess of the festivities, she pulls out Danish designer Rotate Birger Christensen 's Natalie Dress, which features an oversized pink bow in the front. For a birthday, it's perfect.

And when Emily runs after Camille in the middle of the meal, she covers her shoulders with a gorgeous green Rianna + Nina-designed kimono .

3. Her heart-patterned dress looks like it's from a different era.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgEKR_0dZEsMA300
Emily wears a red and white ensemble to a Savoir event.

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX; STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

At the Baton Rouge-themed party for Chopard in episode five, Emily steals the show in the mid-length heart-print dress, which was created by Anouki , a Georgia-based designer.

According to Vanity Fair , Field considered removing the detachable puffy sleeves so Emily's coat would fit over the dress, but Fitoussi solved the problem by designing and creating the red overcoat she wears in just two days.

2. Emily nails a classic look on her way to the French Riviera.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZjm5_0dZEsMA300
Emily arrives to the French Riviera in "Emily in Paris,"

CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

In episode two, Emily steps off the train in the south of France alone after Mathieu Cadault (Charles Martins) stays behind in Paris.

Despite her conundrum, she looks posh and put together in a long coat, a head scarf, fingerless gloves, and large sunglasses.

The costume is also one of Field's favorites, the costume consultant told Page Six.

"She takes the railroad from Paris to the French Riviera, and gets off the train and she's wearing this silk coat — really pretty, with a light print on it — and the white fingerless gloves," she said, adding, "I was really happy with it."

1. The red tulle gown Emily wears to the fashion show at Versailles is one of her all-time best looks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsL4p_0dZEsMA300
Emily attends a fashion show in the Hall of Mirrors in the season two finale.

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix; Netflix

Field and Fitoussi saved one of Emily's most jaw-dropping and dramatic costumes for the end of the season.

In the finale, the Midwesterner sits front row at Grégory Elliot Duprée's (Jeremy O'Harris) fashion show in a high-low gown from the Giambattista Valli x H&M 2019 collaboration.

Field described the bright red garment as a "modern take on Marie Antoinette," in an interview with Vanity Fair . And the last queen of France is a fitting muse, considering the event takes place in Versailles, a court that was once the young monarch's home .

Aside from the dress' deep-V neckline and flowing train, the outfit details — from the hair embellishments to the heart necklace — come together to make it Emily's most memorable fashion moment in season two.

Insider

