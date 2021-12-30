ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA could approve Pfizer COVID-19 booster for 12- to 15-year-olds within days, reports say

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFMVG_0dZErxLN00

The Food and Drug and Administration is expected to give approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for adolescents aged 12 to 15 years old within days, The New York Times and CNN reported.

Currently, people 16 and older can get the booster six months after getting their second dose.

The FDA is also expecting to reduce the time between the second dose and the booster to five months instead of the current six, The New York Times reported.

The agency is also expected to allow children from 5 to 11 years old with immune deficiencies to get the booster shot too, according to the newspaper.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel is also expected to allow the changes and is planning to meet by the middle of next week with CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to approve the revisions if the two agencies’ plans are the same.

Recent studies have shown that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are not enough to protect someone against omicron but do protect against severe cases, CNN reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Cdc#The New York Times#Cnn#Pfizer Biontech#Omicron#Cox Media Group
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

CDC sued for vaccine safety app data after multiple refusals

A nonprofit that is critical of vaccines is suing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after the agency declined to comply with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for data on the effects of the coronavirus vaccine. Announced Thursday, the lawsuit surrounds data from the "V-Safe" system...
HEALTH
WKBN

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they're also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.
HEALTH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
109K+
Followers
82K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy