New York City, NY

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

By Olivia Avitt
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eq3Ij_0dZErfhX00

“People tend to think of carbs as only pasta, bread, crackers, cookies, etc. They forget that carbs are also in fruit, vegetables and dairy. They are considered a macronutrient and are essential for general health and weight loss.” According to Dr. Sonpal, not getting enough carbs could cause negative health effects. “Those who follow a diet that is too low in carbs can deplete their mental and physical performance by limiting their ingestion of essential minerals, vitamins and fiber. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that 45 to 65 percent of the calories we consume are derived from carbs.” When staying in a calorie deficit, it’s important to eat filling foods while keeping the calorie count of said foods in check. Dr. Sonpal shared some of his favorite forms of carbohydrates to recommend for this.

Popcorn

“Swap 100 calories of microwave popcorn for chips when you are dieting. Popcorn will keep you satiated. When you feel full, you will likely eat less.” However, be mindful of how much you’re eating. You may also be tempted to add lots of butter, but that will cause the calorie count to spike, so be cautious with how much butter you use.

Chickpeas

“This food has protein and fiber. A 2014 study states that eating this group of legumes can help regulate weight by preventing overeating.” Legumes are also incredibly versatile—you can roast them, add them to a stirfry, or use them to make hummus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxLQC_0dZErfhX00

Sweet Potatoes

“These do double duty by satisfying carb and sweet cravings. A medium-sized sweet potato has approximately 27 grams of carbs but they have been shown to increase adiponectin levels which are hormones that regulate blood sugar which in turn, promotes a speedier metabolism as compared to white potatoes that have fewer calories, less sodium, and are fat-free.” You can cut up a sweet potato and bake them as an alternative to french fries, or stick one in the microwave as a quick and easy side.

Quinoa

“This is a grain powerhouse with twice the fiber as its counterparts. It keeps sugar levels balanced because its nutrients are released more slowly into the bloodstream.” Like sweet potatoes, quinoa is a quick and easy side. You can often buy microwavable pouches at the grocery store to save time cooking them on a stove top.

The most important thing to remember is that not all carbs are created equal. “If you are trying to diet and your food intake consists mainly of cookies, chips and processed carbs, not only is that unhealthy, it’s not a good recipe for weight loss,” Dr. Sonpal says, “If you are eating carbs in the form of fruit, vegetables, and other “good carbs” you will lose weight with nutrient-dense and fiber-rich foods. When embarking on a weight loss plan, do a little research to identify added sugar in your sources of carbs and limit the intake of those with higher fat sources.”

