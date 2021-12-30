ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

More Potential Severe Weather is on the Way for Central Alabama

By Mary K
 4 days ago
The Yellowhammer State has gotten through round one of severe weather. We have now turned our attention to monitoring the potential for severe weather over the next few days, especially for this Saturday into Sunday morning. As always, please be sure to check weather conditions as they can change over...

New Years Day Tornado Watch Issued for Central Alabama

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Watch until 10p for Central Alabama. The counties affected in this Tornado Watch include the following:. The threat for this watch includes a few strong tornadoes, isolated hail up to quarter size, and wind gusts up to 70mph. The full list...
ALABAMA STATE
[Pictures] Alabama Kicks off New Year In a Winter Wonderland

2022 is already looking like a special year in Alabama. Not even a week into the new year and Alabamians got to enjoy the snow!. Weather in Alabama can be a tricky subject. The unpredictability of tornadoes, the dreadful summer heat, and the frigid temperatures can throw you for a loop. We ended 2021 with several severe weather threats and even saw a few tornadoes.
ALABAMA STATE
Tornado Warning Issued for Tuscaloosa, Bibb and Hale Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Tuscaloosa, Hale and Bibb counties. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... NORTHEASTERN HALE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... SOUTHWESTERN BIBB COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tornado Warning For West Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Marion, Fayette, and Lamar counties until 7:15p. Specifically, southeastern Marion county, northwestern Fayette county, and northeastern Lamar counties are the affected areas. Seek shelter now if you are in those areas. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715...
ALABAMA STATE
Tornado Warning For Walker County

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Walker County. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL 800 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL WALKER COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 830 PM CST.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Active Weather Expected Starting on Wednesday for Central Alabama

We are monitoring the possibility for severe weather that will start on Wednesday that will continue until early Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "slight risk" which is level 2 out of 5 for areas north of a line from Grove Hill to Montgomery to Roanoke. For the rest of the state which is south of that line, there is a “marginal risk" which is a level 1 out of 5.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Special Weather Statement Issued For Pickens, Tuscaloosa, and Greene Counties

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of our listening area by the National Weather Service in Birmingham:. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tuscaloosa, southeastern Pickens and northern Greene Counties through 1145 PM CST... At 1108 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Johnston Lake, or near Aliceville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Aliceville, Union, Knoxville, Benevola, Johnston Lake, Mantua, Jena, Snoddy, Pleasant Ridge, Ralph, Pioneer and Lewiston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Flash Flood Warning Issued For Bibb and Shelby Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Flash Flood Warning for several West Alabama counties including Bibb and Shelby counties. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. FLASH FLOOD WARNING. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL. 1039 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Downtown Winfield Hit By Tornado

Reports are coming in on the damage in Winfield, after a tornado reportedly hit the downtown area. Multiple reports on social media have come in over the last hour. Many have asked people to pray for those in Winfield impacted by the storm. Here's more information from our partners at...
WINFIELD, AL
What Are the Chances Tuscaloosa, Alabama Will See a White Christmas In 2021?

We are getting closer and closer to Christmas Day and everyone wants to know the answer to this burning question. Will we get a White Christmas?. I will never forget the year 2020 in Alabama. Of course, COVID put a damper on a lot of my plans but I got a chance to see snow TWICE. As a native Floridian, this was a huge deal for me. I finally understood the meaning of Winter Wonderland because I was like a kid in a Christmas movie. It was 2 am and I was running through the parking lot of a hotel enjoying the snow. I even have video footage to prove it!
ALABAMA STATE
Destructive Feral Hogs Annoying Families In West Alabama

Some families in the Tuscaloosa region and surrounding areas are having to go to war day in and day out with these monsters. Feral essentially means in a wild state after escape from captivity. According to the USDA, Feral hogs can carry harmful organisms and pathogens. This can lead to infecting humans with the Swine Flu, Hepatitis, E. Coli and Salmonella. Just to name a few of the many diseases carried by these out of control destructive pigs.
ALABAMA STATE
Thanks To Heart-Warming Story, This Tuscaloosa, Alabama Animal Shelter Could Win $25,000

The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter has a chance to win some serious money with the help of the Tuscaloosa community. Voting takes less than 5 minutes!. Recently, the shelter was celebrated by the nonprofit Petco Love thanks to a heart-warming story submitted by Mary Calhoun and Jim Chestnut of Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter was surprised with a $1,000 check from Petco Love as part of their Petco Love Stories campaign.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

