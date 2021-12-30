ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot approaching $500 million. Will there be a winner drawn Saturday?

By Naomi Ludlow, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have grown to nearly $1.6 billion, combined, ahead of this week's drawings. Both rank among the 10 largest in U.S. lottery history. Nam Y. Huh, AP

There will be another chance to secure the winning Powerball jackpot on Saturday , and it will be even closer to $500 million after no one had Wednesday's winning numbers.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 2, 6, 9, 33, 39 and power ball 11. Powerplay was 2x.

No winners were detected in Wednesday's drawing making the total jackpot $483 million dollars with a cash value of $347.7 million, according to the Powerball website .

The next drawing will be Saturday.

The Powerball jackpot winner was last drawn on Oct. 4.

Powerball draws occur three times a week , on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT. The latest drawing can be found at www.powerball.com/watch-drawing .

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about the Powerball:

How much does a Powerball ticket cost?

Powerball tickets are $2 apiece. Tack on the Power Play for $1 and your non-jackpot winnings could be multiplied up to five times. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

What is Powerball's Double Play?

For an extra $1, you can enter your numbers into a second drawing held after the main jackpot draw. Participants can win prizes ranging from $7 to $10 million.

What is the deadline for buying Powerball tickets?

Powerball can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The cutoff time to buy a Powerball ticket varies for each jurisdiction. Check with you local lottery office for details.

Can Powerball tickets be purchased online over the internet?

Yes, but the opportunity once again depends on each jurisdiction. Check with your local lottery office for more details.

When was Powerball's last jackpot winner?

The previous most recent Powerball jackpot winner was Oct 4, 2021. One lucky California winner scored the winning ticket worth $699.8 million.

Here's a look all of the Powerball jackpot winners in 2021. They include:

  • $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  • $285.6 million — June 5, 2021; Florida.
  • $235.4 million — Mar. 27, 2021; Florida.
  • $33.2 million — Jan. 30, 2021; New Jersey.
  • $23.2 million — Jan. 23, 2021; New Jersey.
  • $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Contributing: Indystar.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Powerball jackpot approaching $500 million. Will there be a winner drawn Saturday?

