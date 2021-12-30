Officers pull man out of burning RV in Seattle

Seattle police officers pulled a man out of a burning RV Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The RV was parked in the Georgetown neighborhood at South Angelo Street and 13th Avenue South when the flames broke out around 3:45 a.m.

Seattle fire crews put out the flames and paramedics took the patient, who was estimated to be about 36 years old, to Harborview Medical Center. He is in serious condition.

One officer had a minor injury.

