Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Record set for second day in a row as 19,436 cases push state over 2 million infections

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 19,436 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, almost 2,000 more than Wednesday’s record-setting report. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 12,664 cases per day — also a new pandemic record — up 49.6% from a week ago, and up 121.8% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 2.01 million infections statewide, although not every county has been impacted equally. Forrest County has been hit the hardest, with more than one-quarter of its 7,247 residents infected during the course of the pandemic, including inmates at the men’s state prison.

Chester County has the state’s lowest rate, with 65,963 cases, or 12.5% of its 524,989 residents infected since March 2020. Pike County had 12.7% of its 55,809 people infected in the same period.

Northampton County has accumulated 2,870 additional cases over the last seven days, giving it a population-adjusted weekly rate of 940.1 cases per 100,000 residents — a 41% increase over the previous seven-day period.

Delaware County (995) has the state’s highest rate, followed by Adams (968.8). Philadelphia (930.8) and York (926.4) round out the top five of the state’s 67 counties. Lehigh County is 7th, adding 3,237 case over the last seven days for a population-adjusted rate of 876.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Deaths

There were 135 additional deaths reported Thursday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 97, compared with 123.6 a week ago, a decrease of 21.5% in the last seven days. Pennsylvania has recorded 36,639 deaths since March 2020.

Hospitalizations

As the omicron variant increases its dominance, public health officials advise that hospitalizations are a more precise indicator of the pandemic’s effect: people go to the hospital when they are sick, whether or not they’ve been tested.

But hospitalizations tend to lag infections by more than a week, so today’s hospitalization numbers reflect infections acquired 7-10 days ago.

There were 5,003 people hospitalized as of midday Thursday compared with 4,813 Wednesday. Of those, 976 were in intensive care, and 608 were on ventilators. Statewide hospitalizations have increased 1.3% over the last week, and are up 31.2% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 373 COVID-19 patients Thursday compared with 355 Wednesday, including 65 in intensive care, and 35 on ventilators. Local hospitalizations are up less than percentage point since last week, but have increased 70.9% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 515 patients, with 91 in intensive care, and 39 on ventilators. Regional hospitalizations have remained steady over the last week, and are up 62.7% in the last 30 days.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show:

There are 8.16 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 63.7% of the population. An additional 1.82 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 20.03 million shots have been put into the arms of 9.98 million people, or 78% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 448,596 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 66.5% of the local population. In total, 515,950 locals have received 1,048,156 shots in the arm, accounting for 76.5% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 54,211 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 18,202 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is up 12.8% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is down 30.4% over the last 30 days.

Testing

There were 14,809 test results reported Thursday, with 99.7% of them positive.

The seven-day average percent positive for those tested for the first time is 79.2%, compared with 54.9% a week ago, and 46.7% a month ago.

The overall positive test rate is 21.4% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 905 additional case reports, with 539 in Lehigh County, 366 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 120,728.

Deaths: Five new deaths (two in Lehigh County, and three in Northampton County), compared with 23 the day before. That brings the total to 1,926 (1,047 in Lehigh, and 879 in Northampton).