Wisconsin State

This Restaurant Has The Best Salad In Wisconsin

By Hannah DeRuyter
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Eating a meal that's a little on the healthier side can be difficult when you have burgers or burritos as other food options .

Salads can be just as delicious as the greasy stuff, if you add the right ingredients. Luckily, if you're on the hunt for a great salad, Eat This, Not That! searched "far and wide" to find the best salad option in each state.

"As the days are getting brighter, there's nothing better than a meal that keeps you light and energized. Salads are a great way to get creative with flavors while still sticking to nutritious values."

To find the best salad options, Eat This Not That! "researched reviews from Yelp and local publications with a combination of highly recommended restaurants alongside their most-reviewed salad dishes" to find the best salads around.

So, where can you find the best salad in Wisconsin?

Chicken Cobb Salad at Chives Restaurant in Suamico.

Here is what the report had to say about Chives Restaurant:

"If you're in the mood for a salad that won't disappoint, head to Chives Restaurant in Suamico. The chicken cobb salad is made to please with great proteins like bacon, chicken, and hard-boiled eggs. And to top it off with Wisconsin's finest, this cobb salad wouldn't be complete without the best crumbled bleu cheese you'll ever taste."

Click here to find the best salads in each state.

