'The Client Comes First': 8 Nuggets of Knowledge From 2021's Legal Award Winners

LOCKSTEPPIN’ OUT - Jennifer Conway’s recent departure from Cravath, Swaine & Moore is another indication that the upcoming year will continue a frenzy of lateral moves among elite firms. It’s also an indication that ya can’t please everybody. As Law.com’s Christine Simmons and Andrew Maloney report, several legal industry observers predict fallout at firms that have abandoned lockstep, causing some partner exits. Meanwhile, elite firms will use some of their newly available compensation tools to attract talent in 2022. “We’re going to see a little fallout from the firms that recently changed lockstep. As they begin to use the tools to pay people more from others, the others may push back and be resentful or not like what [happens to the culture],” said New York-based Alisa Levin of recruiting firm Greene-Levin-Snyder. “There is no doubt the culture is significantly shaped from the compensation system, and when you change something as dramatic as the comp system, there is going to be fallout.”

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO