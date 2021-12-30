What the new security officers at Hy-Vee look like, from Hy-Vee's footage

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says its stores will now have their own security officers. “Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” says Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”
