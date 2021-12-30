What the new security officers at Hy-Vee look like, from Hy-Vee's footage

(West Des Moines, IA) — West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee grocery stores are deploying their own security teams throughout its stores in Iowa and seven other states. Hy-Vee says in its announcement that they have worked with third party security or off-duty law enforcement in the past, and this program will give them a consistent look across all stores. The statement from Hy-Vee says the officers are specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees. The announcement about the officers doesn’t mention that they will be armed — but job postings for the positions says officers must be able to pass a handgun certification course.

