Retail

What the new security officers at Hy-Vee look like, from Hy-Vee's footage

Quad-Cities Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB-roll supplied by the Midwest retail chain...

qctimes.com

KIMT

Hy-Vee stores will now have security officers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says its stores will now have their own security officers. “Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” says Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”
WEST DES MOINES, IA
wibwnewsnow.com

Hy-Vee Adding Security Guards At Some Stores

Possibly coming to a Hy-Vee grocery store near you in the next few weeks – uniformed security officers. The grocery chain announced that it is rolling out the program, called the Hy-Vee Retail Security team, over the coming weeks and months across its eight-state area. Some stores already have...
RETAIL
KETV.com

Hy-Vee adds security officers to its team

Hy-Vee is adding a security team to its stores. According to a press release, Hy-Vee "is introducing its new Hy-Vee Retail Security team to retail stores across its eight-state region." According to Hy-Vee, the company has worked with third-party security contractors and off-duty law enforcement in the past. Now, the...
RETAIL
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Posts New Retail Security Team Members in Stores

In keeping with its continuing efforts to ensure the health and safety of both its customers and employees, Hy-Vee Inc. is sending members of its new Hy-Vee Retail Security team to retail stores across the Midwest grocer’s eight-state footprint. Hy-Vee Retail Security officers will be posted in Hy-Vee stores...
RETAIL
KSNT News

Hy-Vee introducing new security team in several stores across the Midwest

(KSNT) – The Midwest supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be introducing it’s own retail security teams in several of their stores to provide customers with additional protection across its eight-state region. The announcement came on Dec. 29 in a press release from Hy-Vee’s Senior Vice-President of Communications, Tina Potthoff. The new on-site officers will help ensure […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas City Star

Grocery chain Hy-Vee’s armed retail security force planned to expand to Kansas City

Shoppers at Kansas City area Hy-Vee grocery stores may soon see new employees strolling the aisles — carrying a badge and a gun. The grocery chain on Wednesday unveiled plans for its own retail security force that will be put into practice across eight states where stores are located. Security employees are to be trained under a company policy developed alongside others with a background in law enforcement, the company said in its news release.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox5 KVVU

Grocery store chain Hy-Vee introducing armed security to its stores

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Hy-Vee is introducing armed security guards to stores across its eight-state region, including in the Kansas City area, the grocery chain announced this week. The Hy-Vee Retail Security team will be "specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers...
News Channel Nebraska

Hy-Vee announces launch of retail security team

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Along with helpful smiles in its friendly aisles, Hy-Vee customers may soon see armed guards. The Iowa-based company with several stores in Nebraska announced this week that it is introducing its new Hy-Vee Retail Security team to retail stores across its eight-state region. Hy-Vee...
RETAIL
Western Iowa Today

Hy-Vee Creating Security Teams For Stores

(West Des Moines, IA) — West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee grocery stores are deploying their own security teams throughout its stores in Iowa and seven other states. Hy-Vee says in its announcement that they have worked with third party security or off-duty law enforcement in the past, and this program will give them a consistent look across all stores. The statement from Hy-Vee says the officers are specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees. The announcement about the officers doesn’t mention that they will be armed — but job postings for the positions says officers must be able to pass a handgun certification course.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
tennesseestar.com

Hy-Vee Shoppers Who Want to Defund the Police Angry When Store Debuts Its Own Armed Security

Hy-Vee shoppers who want to defund the police are upset that the popular Midwestern grocery chain has introduced armed security guards amidst rising crime. Hy-Vee operates 285 stores in the Midwest, several of which are located in Minneapolis — where the City Council has allocated funds away from the police and into the Health Department to fund “civilian violence interrupters,” per MPR. However, Hy-Vee customers who support such efforts to defund the police are unhappy with how the grocery store has chosen to protect itself amidst a growing trend of mass thefts from big box retailers.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee to add security team to retail locations

DES MOINES, IA (KELO) — Hy-Vee stores will soon be adding security teams to stores across the region, the company announced Wednesday. Hy-Vee says the officers will be present in stores during operating hours for the “health and safety” of employees and customers. Video courtesy of Hy-Vee,...
DES MOINES, IA
kicdam.com

Hy-Vee Bringing Retail Security Team to Stores

West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– An Iowa based grocery chain with multiple locations in our local area announced last week it will be bringing a new Retail Security Team to all of its stores. Hy-Vee officials say the move is part of the West Des Moines based companies ongoing...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Fremont Tribune

Hy-Vee introduces new retail security team to stores

Hy-Vee will be introducing its new Hy-Vee Retail Security team to retail stores across its eight-state region. Hy-Vee Retail Security officers will be present in Hy-Vee stores during operating hours. These officers, many of whom come from a law enforcement background, are specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees. The officers have been through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders alongside law enforcement partners.
RETAIL

