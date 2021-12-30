ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County reports highest single-day total of COVID-19 deaths in a month

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdFyJ_0dZElyjA00

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KNX) — Riverside County public health authorities reported 17 new deaths caused by COVID-19 on Wednesday — the highest single-day total in a month.

The report followed a surge in infections and hospitalizations across Riverside County and the broader Southern California region, likely attributable to the spread of the Delta and Omicron variants. Wednesday's total raises the number of Riverside County residents who've died from COVID-19 to 5,572, according to county data.

The number of patients with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in RIverside County hospitals passed 400 for the first time in three months this week. Hospitalizations crested 431 on Tuesday. The last time hospitalizations were that high was in September, at the height of a surge driven by the Delta variant.

The county reported 24 deaths on a single day on Nov. 29. Los Angeles County reported 25 new deaths on Wednesday. San Bernardino County reported one.

Jose Arballo Jr., a spokesperson for the Riverside University Health System, told The Riverside Press Enterprise that county hospitals were better prepared in 2021 to handle anticipated influx of patients than last year.

"We are nowhere near the levels we were at last year at this time," he said.

Hospitalizations for the winter of 2020-2021 peaked at 1,671 in January.

Comments

Michael Fitzgerald
4d ago

THIS IS ALL LIES!! My sister is a top Infectious Disease Doctor and Virologist 30 years in professional practice. she is normally in DC working, however she's been here in Cali since April of 2020. She's been going hospital to hospital from LA to Riverside County, not to mention up north, including flying to NYC! the INFLUENZA VIRUS is hospitalizing and killing patients, NOT CV-19 or the fake variants! already in the 2021 flu season the influenza virus has unfortunately killed 17x the amount of patients/individuals then CV-19 and the "variants" and it's still climbing. At some point the truth so come out and hopefully those that are indoctrinated and conditioned to believe all this will realize they've been lied too!

