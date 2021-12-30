ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, J.K. Rowling Did Not Win 2021 'Person of the Year' Poll, Leading it to be Closed Down

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Guardian has dismissed claims that a poll was pulled after it appeared J.K. Rowling was set to win its "Person of the Year"...

Pride Source

The Grossest Alliance of the Year? Dr. Oz Calls J.K. Rowling and Her Divisive Anti-Trans Comments ‘Brave’

Dr. Mehmet Oz, former TV show host and current candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, was taped at a private event making blatantly anti-trans remarks and standing up for anti-trans author and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, including her recent despicable comments. RadarOnline obtained a recording of the event and was the first to report on it.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

The Hypocrisy Behind Snubbing J.K Rowling

At this point apologies from either side don’t feel like they would do much, since the doxxing of J.K. Rowling and now her snubbing from the Harry Potter reunion is plenty of evidence that a person can’t have a dissenting opinion these days without being pushed aside by those they helped to make stars. Think about that for a moment, and then hopefully more people will come to realize that without Rowling, there would be no Harry Potter, no franchise, no idea that people latched onto for years. A lot of people won’t want to hear this since they’ll have already come to one conclusion or another concerning the author and her stance on women’s rights and the issue that has brought this debate to where it currently sits. The fact that the core actors of the franchise have turned on Rowling in a public manner isn’t surprising at all, since if they don’t they stand to lose a great deal of their reputation otherwise. Whether they believe in what they’re preaching to others or not (hopefully they do), the fact is that they wouldn’t be where they’re at, in terms of the status that the HP franchise gave them, if not for Rowling.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

How the 'Harry Potter' Reunion Featured J.K. Rowling Amid Transphobia Controversies

Harry Potteris one of the most beloved franchises of all time, with millions of fans around the world diving into the magical wizarding world each year, via the books, movies, stage play, theme parks, fan works and more. However, the woman who started it all, author J.K. Rowling, has become a controversial figure in recent years, due to her public remarks on gender and repeated accusations of transphobia against her.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

J.K. Rowling not in 'Return to Hogwarts' reunion for this reported reason

"Harry Potter" has become synonymous with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, but the iconic and record-breaking film franchise couldn't have existed without J.K. Rowling's novels. Even so, Rowling does not appear in HBO Max's "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" reunion special, according to Entertainment Weekly, and...
MOVIES
Collider

J.K. Rowling's Team Gives Reason Why She Didn't Join the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion

J.K. Rowling created the Harry Potter series but has seen been known online for her transphobic remarks and controversial blog posts, which have turned many fans away from the series at large. So, heading into the Harry Potter reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, fans want to know: Will we see Rowling in the special? The answer? Uh...sort of?
MOVIES
The Independent

Return to Hogwarts: JK Rowling not ‘snubbed’ as she makes appearance in Harry Potter reunion

First looks at the long-awaited Harry Potter reunion special Return to Hogwarts have revealed that author JK Rowling has not been omitted as early reports claimed.The HBO Max production celebrates the 20th anniversary of the beloved wizarding film franchise with former stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.Tabloid reports claimed that Rowling had been “snubbed” from the production due to the controversy surrounding her views on transgender rights. Watson, Grint and Radcliffe had all previously spoken out against Rowling’s remarks.However, with the special now released in the UK, viewers can watchcast members discuss how much of an...
MOVIES
Washington Post

Takeaways from HBO Max’s Harry Potter reunion: tears, nostalgia and a curious lack of J.K. Rowling

Note: This article discusses conversations and other details from “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”. Unless you’re in possession of one of those trusty time turner necklaces that Hermione Granger found so useful, time marches on just as relentlessly for the wizarding community as for us muggles. And, so, November marked two decades since the first Harry Potter movie was released.
MOVIES
NME

JK Rowling’s absence in ‘Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts’ has been criticised

JK Rowling’s absence from the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts reunion special has been criticised. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) reunite with other cast members to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Filmed in 2019’: Harry Potter fans react to way Return to Hogwarts distances itself from JK Rowling

Harry Potter fans have reacted to the reunion episode’s decision to distance itself from JK Rowling.The special, which was released on New Year’s Day (1 January), features interviews from the cast and directors of the film series, who were interviewed especially for the episode.However, Rowling’s appearances noticeably feature the caption “filmed in 1999” and account for less than 30 seconds screen time.The author was not invited to share any new insights for the episode, which saw the reunion of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Instead, her appearance was taken from archival footage filmed for the Warner...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘People forget what she took on’: Harry Potter cast address how Emma Watson almost quit film franchise

Sky’s Harry Potter celebration Return to Hogwarts addresses how Emma Watson once came close to quitting her role as Hermione Granger.In the special, released on 1 January 2022, the cast and filmmakers go over their favourite memories of the beloved film franchise, to celebrate its 20th anniversary. As the programme reaches the Order of the Phoenix film, director David Yates recalls how producer David Heyman and the studio warned him that Watson “wasn’t sure if she wants to come back”. “People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it,” Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton says....
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

