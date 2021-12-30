Liz Cheney Denies Trump Claim That Jan 6 Committee Has 'Given Up' on Obtaining His Records
On Wednesday, Trump's legal team filed a brief to the Supreme Court, asking the justices to rule in favor of Trump's executive privilege...www.newsweek.com
Sooooo.... Trump claims they have given up trying to get his records, but he hasn't dropped his lawsuit to block them getting his records. I think somebody is telling a lie.
I want you to think about this no matter what he says what he does how many lawsuits he comes out with those papers from the White House archives are coming out and you will see blow-by-blow how he did what he did on January 6th in causing an Insurrection by laying Siege to our Capital to overturn the government and our election and all because of a lie
Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔
