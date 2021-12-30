ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Cheney Denies Trump Claim That Jan 6 Committee Has 'Given Up' on Obtaining His Records

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, Trump's legal team filed a brief to the Supreme Court, asking the justices to rule in favor of Trump's executive privilege...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1059

Guest
4d ago

Sooooo.... Trump claims they have given up trying to get his records, but he hasn't dropped his lawsuit to block them getting his records. I think somebody is telling a lie.

Reply(79)
211
alberto saldivar
4d ago

I want you to think about this no matter what he says what he does how many lawsuits he comes out with those papers from the White House archives are coming out and you will see blow-by-blow how he did what he did on January 6th in causing an Insurrection by laying Siege to our Capital to overturn the government and our election and all because of a lie

Reply(42)
134
Joplin Scott
4d ago

Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

Reply(25)
109
POTUS
CONGRESS & COURTS
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
White House
CHARITIES
CONGRESS & COURTS
CONGRESS & COURTS
PROTESTS
