Beverly Hills, CA

Kyle Richards Wants To Do Another Housewives Of The North Pole Movie; Says “We’re All On Board To Do A Sequel”

By Kim Stempel
 4 days ago
Season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was fire . Much of that was due to Erika Jayne’s financial and legal woes , and the casts’ reaction to her confusing situation. RHOBH “OG” Kyle Richards claimed that she and Erika were in a good place after the reunion.

Kyle has been busy working on both her fashion and acting career. Kyle confirmed that Season 12 of RHOBH was already filming when she announced the opening of a new store in Pam Desert that will sell her Kyle + Shahida fashion line of resort wear. Kyle previously debuted the same line at New York Fashion Week , and the event was captured by Bravo cameras.

Then there is Kyle’s acting. Kyle reprised her role of Lindsey Wallace in the movie Halloween Kills , which was released in 2021. Kyle first played Lindsey when she was just 8 years old in the original Halloween . Kyle managed to survive her encounter with serial killer Michael Myers in the most recent movie, paving her way to join the cast in the final installment , Halloween Ends .

Apparently, Kyle wasn’t originally slated to be part of Halloween Ends , but after she received positive comments from fans, the script was re-written to include her. Kyle shared the news on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote , “So excited & grateful to be teaming up again with @curtisleejamie @itsjasonblum @blumhouse #davidgordongreen for #halloweenends.”

But Kyle wasn’t only flexing her acting muscles in the horror genre. Kyle also got her jingle on in a holiday movie . She starred in the Peacock and hayu original movie The Housewives of the North Pole with actress Betsy Brant, who formerly appeared in Breaking Bad .

The film told the story of friends Trish and Diana, played by Kyle and Betsy, who reside in North Pole, Vermont. No word on whether Santa tried for a cameo. The duo is known for winning the Best Holiday House decorating competition. When they get into an argument, their dispute causes a feud that envelopes the entire town. In fact, a national magazine sends a reporter to write a story about the scandal. Not very jolly, right?

Kyle spoke to Digital Spy about the possibility of a sequel to The Housewives of the North Pole . The holiday movie ended with a cliffhanger, leaving room for another installment.

“We talked about that every day on the set. All of us were like, ‘We want to do another one,'” Kyle explained. “Let’s take [Diana] and Trish to London, let’s take [Diana] and Trish to Hawaii. We kept talking about that, and there has been talk about that, absolutely.” Kyle added, “Everybody who is in the movie is on board for that.”

Kyle shared that the cast created a family-type relationship while filming the movie. She stated, “There was such great chemistry with the cast. All of us just, really, bonded. We would have dinner,” Kyle remarked. “I took [my daughter] Portia [Umansky] with me… I had her with me on the shoot, which was so fun.”

The RHOBH star continued, “It relieved me of having any mom guilt of leaving my youngest behind. We would all just have dinner [the cast]. We would have dinner all the time, when our schedule permitted because we were doing night shoots.” It must have been a fun experience for Portia .

“But we spent a lot of time together and we all really grew to care about each other. We’re all on board to do a sequel,” Kyle said.

TELL US- DID YOU WATCH THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE ? WHAT DID YOU THINK OF IT? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT KYLE’S ACTING CAREER HAS TAKEN OFF AGAIN?

The post Kyle Richards Wants To Do Another Housewives Of The North Pole Movie; Says "We're All On Board To Do A Sequel" appeared first on Reality Tea .

