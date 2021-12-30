More than 900 flights canceled Thursday due to COVID-19 issues, weather
Travelers are dealing with day seven of widespread airline issues amid ongoing COVID-19 issues.
FlightAware says more than 900 flights were canceled across the tri-state area today.
The travel nightmare is due to bad weather and staffing shortages from COVID-19.
Meanwhile, JetBlue Airways says it is slashing its flights due to workforce shortages.
The airline says almost 1,300 flights will no longer be taking off through Jan. 13.
Comments / 0