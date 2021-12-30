ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicki Minaj Gifts Gizelle Bryant’s Daughters Gucci Bags For Christmas

By Shamika Sanders
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00whKS_0dZElg5K00

Source: Bravo / Getty

Nicki Minaj was in the giving spirit, this Christmas, and sent Gizelle Bryant’s three daughters, Adore, Angel and Grace Bryant, their first Gucci bags. Nicki and Gizelle clearly formed a special bond at the Real Housewives Of Potomac reunion and it spilled over into the holidays with such lavish gifts.

According to Gizelle, she has yet to purchase “high end bags” in an effort to keep them humble. “Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS!” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant)

Jamal Bryant, father of Gizelle’s three girls, stopped by Gizelle’s comments section to write, “Oh no …. so it begins.” The Children’s strawberry star tote bag has a price tag of $695 . The Children’s G heart print tote bag costs $670 .

Nicki also gifted Robyn Dixon’s sons Gucci wallets.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Robyn Dixon (@robyndixon10)

You can catch Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon on their Reasonably Shady podcast on Apple .

RELATED STORIES:

Nicki Minaj Did Not Come To Play In The ‘RHOP’ Reunion Trailer

Candiace Dillard’s Body Shaming Shade On ‘RHOP’ Is Cringe-Worthy

‘RHOP’Star Wendy Osefo Poses In Ivy Park Gear Amid Body Shaming Controversy

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'Love and Hip-Hop' Star's Christmas Gift for Her Daughter Ignites Debate

Love & Hip-Hop's Bambi is firing back at critics who have taken issue with her daughter's Christmas gift. Over the holiday, the reality star took a photo of her daughter Cali carrying a white baby doll, seemingly enjoying one of her Christmas gifts. Apparently, Bambi was bombarded with questions by followers who were perplexed at her choice. Bambi was taken aback by the reactions and addressed the criticism in a post.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute To Murdered Manager Angela Kukawski

Nicki Minaj is paying her respects to her late manager Angela Kukawski, who was murdered. “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t serve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace.”. Kukawski was a manager for many A-list clients, including...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
ETOnline.com

Cardi B and Offset’s Daughter Kulture Steals the Show in Christmas Photoshoot

Even with three gigantic Christmas trees and endless decorations, Cardi B and Offset's 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, managed to steal the show during her holiday photoshoot. The adorable cutie rocked a stunning red dress with an oversized bow and a matching fascinator hat, posing in front of her family's lavish decor. And the daughter of rap royalty was serving up some serious looks.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Christmas With Kenneth Petty & Papa Bear In Stunning New Photo Shoot

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off how much her son Papa Bear has grown in a stunning new holiday photo shoot!. Merry Christmas from the Minaj-Petty family! Rapper Nicki Minaj gave a rare glimpse at her growing 1-year-old son, who we affectionately know as Papa Bear, in a collection of photos posted on Instagram on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas. May you receive everything your heart desires,” Nicki shared alongside a photoshoot of herself, with her husband Kenneth Petty and young son. In the pictures, Nicki rocked a cut-out black gown with a high slit and beaded fringe. The rapper wore a red lip and elegant full curls in her hair. See the gorgeous photos here!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Bravo Getty Nicki Minaj#Children
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Responds To "RHOP" Star Mia Thornton After Gifting Cast's Kids With Gucci

After it was suggested that Nicki Minaj shaded one of the Real Housewives of Potomac cast members, the rapper quickly stepped forward with an explanation. We previously reported on Nicki sending holiday gifts to the children of the cast of RHOP including Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, and Robyn Dixon. It seems that Nicki went wild at the Gucci store and purchased luxury presents for the youngins.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Shamefully Admits She 'Forgot' She Blocked Nicki Minaj After Rapper Claps Back Over Missing Gucci Gifts

Nicki Minaj couldn't get reach Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton to ask for her address to send a Gucci Christmas delivery and now we know why. Hours after Mia's castmates publicly thanked the Super Bass rapper for sending their children expensive designer duds, the RHOP newbie popped off because her kids didn't get anything.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Nicki Minaj Gifts Gucci To 'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Cast's Kids

Nicki Minaj has cemented her status among The Real Housewives of Potomac franchise. Since her headline-making gig as host of the Bravo show's latest season, Minaj has played another role for the women of Potomac. Earlier this week, Gizelle Bryant took to Instagram to share a video and a photo of her three daughters, Grace, 17, and twins Angel and Adore, 15, holding up the colorful Gucci handbags that Minaj sent the trio.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Ashley Darby Rings in New Year’s Eve With the “Darby Crew”

Ashley Darby ushered in the new year surrounded by lots of love. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently took to Instagram to share a peek at how she welcomed 2022 with her family, as well as to show appreciation for the gifts bestowed upon her and her loved ones during the holiday season.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

TikTok Is Freaking Out Over Nicki Minaj's Shrimp Fried Rice

Open up the menu at any Chinese restaurant and you'll likely find an entire section devoted to fried rice. Chicken fried rice, pork fried rice, veggie fried rice — there are tons of variations of the popular order. The dish typically consists of white rice that's (of course) fried with a type of protein such as eggs, and chunks of vegetables. According to Master Class, it started back in sixth-century China as a way to use up leftover rice and has since become a staple main course.
RECIPES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Throws Shade At Angela Yee For Bringing Up Nicki Minaj Beef

Nicki Minaj is a hot button subject of conversation and has been for over a decade. Since exploding onto the scene alongside Drake as the faces of Lil Wayne's YMCMB Cash Money sub-label in the early 2010's, Minaj has garnered a ton of publicity, and has been used as internet fodder by fans and media alike.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died. Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Lives It Up at Trampoline Park

Kulture Cephus is living her best life this holiday season. On Monday, the 3-year-old daughter of Cardi B and Offset joined her parents and her sister, Kalea, Offset's daughter from a previous relationship, for a family outing that included foam pits and pizza!. Cardi posted clips of the foursome's jaunt...
CELEBRITIES
kfrxfm.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Video Of Son,”Papa Bear”

THE BROOKLYN BOROUGH OF NEW YORK CITY, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Nicki Minaj attends the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Weylin B. Seymour's on November 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Video Of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Sweetly Holds Granddaughter Dream, 5, Arriving To A Christmas Shoot – Photos

Kris Jenner wore a stylish black coat and boots when she arrived at a Calabasas location with an adorable Dream Kardashian to reportedly take family photos for Christmas. Kris Jenner, 66, and her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, 5, shared a sweet moment on Dec. 17 when they were photographed in Calabasas, CA. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the daughter of her son Rob Kardashian, 34, were photographed walking outside a location where they were reportedly taking part in a photoshoot for the holidays. Kris wore a fashionable black jacket, leggings, and boots while Dream, whom she was holding, wore a white tank top with colorful patterns, pink and gray camouflaged pants, and black, white, and yellow Nike sneakers.
CALABASAS, CA
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
661
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy