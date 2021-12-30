ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Man Assaulted With Can of Crab Meat in Annapolis

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Annapolis Police are investigating an assault after a man was hit over the head with a can of crab meat. On December 29, 2021, at approximately 10:25 am, Annapolis Police officers were in the 1100...

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eye On Annapolis

Man Stabbed By Assailant Outside Annapolis Home Depot

A man was slightly injured when he was stabbed outside of a Home Depot hardware store in Annapolis on December 30th. On December 30, 2021, at approximately 3:45 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for an attempted robbery and stabbing that had occurred at the Home Depot located at 55 Forest Plaza in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

OPINION: Let’s Not Have a Panic-Demic

Listening to the media about Covid, you would think it was 2020. Predictably, some have returned to useless, failed, or harmful 2020 “remedies.” Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman reinstated a mask mandate and wants the County Council to extend it. Others call for a return to remote learning. They’re using an old Covid playbook that reads as if nothing has changed.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Man Shot to Death in Glen Burnie Homicide

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a homicide in a Glen Burnie apartment complex. On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 12:40 pm, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to an apartment complex located in the 400 block of Hideaway Loop in Glen Burnie, Maryland, for a reported shooting.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Eye On Annapolis

Man Shot Near West and Calvert Streets in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting of a man near the corner of West and Calvert Streets in the historic section of downtown Annapolis over the holiday weekend. On December 24, 2021 at approximately 9:50 pm Annapolis Police officers responded to the intersection of West St and...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Luminis – AAMC Marks 1 Year of Vaccinating Community

Earlier this month, Luminis Health launched COVID-19 vaccine efforts at its hospitals in Annapolis and Lanham. Since that time, the health system has administered approximately 117,000 COVID-19 vaccines in the communities it serves. Throughout the year, Luminis Health has given COVID-19 vaccines at its hospitals, businesses, churches, colleges, community centers,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

In-Person Choral Singing for Adults 55+ Returns to Annapolis

Annapolis older adults who love to sing can join together in person when Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, returns for the winter/spring session of its Annapolis East Encore Chorale, a local choral group that sings a fun and eclectic mix of music in many styles and from many different eras, and Encore ROCKS Annapolis, a rock & roll chorus that takes singers back to their favorite hits from the 50s through the 80s.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab Meat#Eoa#Laceration#The Annapolis Police#Crime News#Local News
Eye On Annapolis

14 To Be Honored at MLK Jr. Awards Program in January

The 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Program will be held Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the BWI Westin Hotel in Linthicum, Md. This evening is the largest celebration of Dr. King’s birthday in Anne Arundel County. This year’s theme is “Elections Have Consequences: They Either Affirm the Dream or Defer It.” Among the 14 honorees acknowledged at the event are: Antonio Palmer, of Odenton, winner of the Dream Keepers Award and newly elected president of the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County, and Alan Hyatt, of Annapolis, winner of the Dream Keepers Award for his philanthropic efforts that made it possible for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee to build the prestigious county memorials. Other notable attendees include Bowie Mayor Tim Adams, Congressman Anthony Brown, City of Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, Comptroller Peter Franchot, Former Attorney General Doug Gansler, John B. King Jr. running for governor of Maryland, candidate for governor Wes Moore and Anne Arundel County Executive and previous award recipient Steuart Pittman. Adams is planning to run for Maryland Comptroller during the 2022 race, and would become the first African-American Comptroller for the state. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by noted gospel artist Brianna Bowen, a favorite along Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Bowen will sing “Amazing Grace” and other gospel songs associated with the Civil Rights movement. Tickets for the awards program are $100 per person and available for purchase online at https://mlkjrmd.org/. Priority seating is granted to guests who register early. For more information, contact Arlene Jackson at 301-538-6353.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Crofton Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Theft From Crofton Civic Association

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that Berney Williams, a former Crofton Police Department officer, entered an Alford plea to one count of misdemeanor theft and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3830 in restitution to the Crofton Civic Association for submitting false timesheets and receiving pay for hours and days that he didn’t work. The former police officer agreed to resign immediately from the Crofton Police Department following his guilty plea. Crofton is a special tax district in Anne Arundel County and maintains its own police force and works in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
CROFTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eye On Annapolis

There’s a New “Must-See” Museum in Annapolis

Historic Annapolis announces the preview opening of the Museum of Historic Annapolis and its inspiring new permanent exhibition, Annapolis: An American Story. The Museum, located at 99 Main Street, will be open Fridays through Mondays during the winter. A grand opening celebration is planned for March 2022. Annapolis: An American...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Police Release More Details on Shooting

The Annapolis Police Department has released a few more details regarding last night’s shooting and accident. On December 15, 2021, at 8:40 p.m. officers responded to a call for shots being fired in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive in the Woodside Gardens community. Officers did not locate a...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Developing and Protecting Green Spaces for Communities in Annapolis

Maryland state government has recently announced that funds of over $60 million will be invested in revitalization programs throughout the state. The money will be used to support a range of projects focusing on economic and community development. In Baltimore City, one initiative will help to create affordable housing and more green spaces, while in Annapolis, residents will benefit from the refurbishment of a waterfront park. As well as the addition of more urban green spaces, Anne Arundel County’s updated Green Infrastructure Master Plan will also protect existing natural areas. Access to outdoor green spaces promotes physical and mental wellbeing and parks and gardens are important locations for everyday community life. From the incorporation of dog walking parks in new city apartments to the conservation of forests in rural areas, communities in Annapolis will benefit from greater access to well-maintained outdoor spaces.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Police Seek Help in Glen Burnie Pedestrian Hit & Run

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a truck that may have hit a pedestrian in Glen Burnie and left the scene. On December 16, 2021, at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to the 7500-block of Ritchie Highway for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Maryland Day Weekend Will Be Here Soon Enough. Here’s What’s Happening

Maryland Day Weekend is March 25th through 27th, 2022, and here’s all you need to know!. For 15 years the Four Rivers Heritage area of Anne Arundel County has been celebrating Maryland’s birthday weekend by telling the diverse stories of the history and cultures in Annapolis and southern Anne Arundel County with free and $1 events. This year the events, venues, and stories expand to include new sites throughout ane Arundel County, Maryland. some of the new sites hosting events this year include the Anne Arundel Historical Society in Linthicum, Hancock’s Resolution in Pasadena, the Keuthe Research Library in Glen Burnie, Rising sun Inn in Crownsville, the Odenton Historical Society, Goshen Farm in Cape St Claire, and the Parole community just outside of downtown Annapolis.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy