Live updates: J&J initial study: Shot helps with omicron

Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk in front of the new year's decoration in Tokyo, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A study of health workers in South Africa found a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduced the risk of hospitalization during the omicron surge.

J&J said Thursday the second dose was 85% effective in preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations in November and December. That's according to preliminary results of a study of 69,000 health workers in South Africa.

Omicron is highly contagious and can evade some of the protection offered by vaccination or prior infection. But earlier studies of other COVID-19 vaccines have suggested vaccination still strongly protects against severe illness. Similar findings about J&J’s vaccine are important data for Africa, where the shot plays a key role in vaccinations.

J&J also announced preliminary results of some U.S. lab testing that suggested its shot could be considered as a mix-and-match booster for people who’ve received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

MIAMI — Some of Florida’s New Year’s Eve 2021 celebrations are proceeding as planned, while others have been adjusted to fit the rapidly changing COVID-19 environment.

There are no plans for the neon Big Orange to rise up the side of the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami this year. City officials said the annual countdown had been canceled and instead “a digitized laser Big Orange will be created with the traditional countdown clock.” Last year’s Big Orange countdown also was canceled because of coronavirus.

In the northeast town of St. Augustine Beach, a massive fireworks show was still planned, but an accompanying festival with food trucks and performers was canceled because of the recent COVID-19 surge.

Then in Key West, the well-known drag performer Sushi will drop from above a Duval Street bar in a giant maroon, high-heeled shoe. The shoe drop continues a two-decade tradition in the continental United States’ southernmost town.

Florida hit a new record for daily cases on Tuesday with 46,900 new cases in a day. Since Christmas, the state’s 7-day average of daily cases has surpassed previous records set during last summer’s surge, rising to 29,400 infections.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A tourism-dependent area in Colorado’s mountains has reinstituted a mask mandate because of a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Starting Thursday, people will have to wear masks in public indoor spaces in Summit County, home to several popular ski resorts.

The county’s public health department says the decision was made in response to an “alarming” increase in cases during the past week.

Officials believe that’s due to the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, likely at indoor holiday gatherings. The county has among the highest incidence rates in the United States, as does the Aspen area.

LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese health authorities are shortening the mandatory isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 from 10 to seven days as long as they show no symptoms.

Other countries, from the United States to neighboring Spain, have made similar moves out of concern about the impact of quarantines on the workforce.

The General Directorate of Health, or DGS, said in a statement Thursday that close contacts of positive cases will need to continue quarantining, but for a maximum of 7 days.

The Madeira region, an archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, has further cut the mandatory isolation period to five days, according to the Portuguese daily Diario de Noticias.

The country has seen a growing number of infections and the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus has become predominant in Portugal despite it having one of the world’s highest vaccination rates. 87% of the country’s 10 million residents have gotten at least two doses.

On Thursday, the DGS reported a record number of 28,659 new infections and 16 deaths of patients with COVID-19. Hospitalizations, especially in intensive care units of which there are fewer, are still lower than in previous infection surges.

ISTANBUL — Turkish health ministry statistics show nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, more than double the number of cases a week ago.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that the rise was due to the extremely contagious omicron variant. This level of infections was last seen at the end of April when Turkey’s strictest lockdown measures were announced.

So far, Turkey has not announced any new restrictions other than urging people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

A little more than 83% of Turkey’s population have received two doses of China’s Sinovac or BioNTech’s vaccine and nearly 18.7 million people have received a third dose. The total death toll from the virus in the country is 82,198, according to official statistics.

PHOENIX — A popular New Year’s Eve event normally attended by thousands in shoulder-to-shoulder conditions in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona, has been canceled again due to public health threats from the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

The Weatherford Hotel said Wednesday it canceled the drops scheduled Friday of a giant lighted metal pine cone to protect the health of the public and the downtown hotel’s staff.

Drops of the 70-pound ornament started in 1999 to honor the hotel’s 100-year anniversary.

State health officials on Thursday reported 5,687 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 more deaths. Arizona’s pandemic totals now stand at 1,373,00 virus cases and over 24,200 deaths.

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and around the nation.

De Blasio said on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he wants to show the world that the city is “fighting our way through this.”

After banning revelers from Times Square a year ago due to the pandemic, city officials announced plans previously for a scaled-back New Year’s bash with smaller crowds and vaccinations required.

The city’s next mayor, Eric Adams, will take the oath of office in Times Square shortly after the ball drop

JERUSALEM — Israel has received its first shipment of pills that treat the worst effects of COVID-19.

It’s among of the first countries to receive Pfizer’s Paxlovid, a pill that can be taken at home to ward off the most severe symptoms of the coronavirus. All the previously authorized drugs require an IV or injection.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the shipment would help Israel to “successfully overcome the peak of the approaching omicron wave.”

Israel was among the first countries to roll out Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine a year ago and began freely offering boosters over the summer. But it still saw a wave of infections blamed on the delta variant, and officials have warned of another driven by the fast-spreading omicron.

Israeli media reported that the first shipment consists of 20,000 doses, with more expected as Pfizer ramps up production.

Israel currently has more than 20,000 active patients, including 94 who are seriously ill. At least 8,243 people have died from COVID-19 in Israel since the start of the pandemic.

BERLIN — Germany plans to relax restrictions on travel from the U.K., South Africa and seven other southern African nations next week, though it says that “short-term changes” to the plan are possible.

The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Thursday that it intends to remove the nine countries on Tuesday from its list of “virus variant areas,” the top risk category.

Airlines and others currently are restricted largely to transporting German citizens and residents from those countries, and all arriving must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

The disease control center plans to move the countries to its list of “high-risk areas,” the lower risk category. People arriving from such areas who haven’t either recovered recently or been fully vaccinated have to self-isolate for 10 days, which can be cut to five with a negative test.

Italy, San Marino, Malta and Canada, which aren’t currently listed, are to become “high-risk areas” starting Saturday.

NEW DELHI — India is going ahead with a legislative election in its most populous state despite daily COVID-19 infections more than doubling nationwide within a week.

India reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a jump from 6,000 daily cases on Dec. 24.

Thousands of people without masks have been crowding the election rallies of top politicians across Uttar Pradesh state.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra says all political parties in the northern state of 200 million want the election held by March.

Chandra rejected a state High Court’s suggestion to postpone the election in light of an expected surge in infections fueled by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Dr. K.K Paul, a top government official, said the World Health Organization’s warning of a COVID-19 tsunami was not India-specific and referred to the global situation.

LONDON — England’s National Health Service is building temporary structures at hospitals around the country to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients as the highly transmissible omicron variant fuels a new wave of infections.

The U.K. reported a record 183,037 confirmed new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 32% more than the previous day. While early data suggests omicron is less likely to cause serious illness than earlier variants, public health officials think the sheer number of infections could lead to a jump in hospitalizations and deaths.

In response, the NHS will begin setting up “surge hubs” this week at eight hospitals around England, each with the capacity to treat about 100 patients. Staff are preparing plans to create as many as 4,000 “super surge” beds should they be needed, the NHS said Thursday.

“We do not yet know exactly how many of those who catch the virus will need hospital treatment, but given the number of infections we cannot wait to find out before we act, and so work is beginning from today to ensure these facilities are in place,” NHS England medical director Stephen Powis said in a statement.

The number of people in England hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 10,462 on Wednesday from 7,366 on Dec. 24, government figures show. Wednesday’s number was the highest since March 1. The figure is still well below the peak of 34,336 recorded on Jan. 18.

PARIS — Residents and tourists in Paris will be required to wear face masks outdoors starting Friday as France sees a surge of COVID-19 infections fueled by the omicron variant.

The Paris police prefecture said the mask rule will apply to people ages 12 and over, although individuals will be exempt while riding bicycles or motorcycles, traveling in vehicles and doing exercise.

Those who do not comply face fines of 135 euros ($153).

Masks already are mandatory in shops, public facilities and office buildings and on public transportation in France.

The French government announced measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus this week, when France reported a daily record of 208,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico’s health safety council has approved the use of Cuba’s three-dose Abdala coronavirus vaccine.

The council said Wednesday that it has sufficient evidence the vaccine is safe and effective.

The approval for emergency use does not necessarily mean the Mexican government will acquire or administer the Abdala vaccine in Mexico. Mexico has approved 10 vaccines for use, but has made little use of some, like China’s Sinopharm.

Cuba has approved Abdala for use domestically and begun commercial exports of the three-dose vaccine to Vietnam and Venezuela.

