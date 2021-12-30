ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How sharks could help fight COVID-19 virus, future coronaviruses

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
Researchers have found shark antibodies can be effective in fighting the COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2, and prepare for future coronaviruses.

