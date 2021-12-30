This Restaurant Has The Best Salad In Missouri

Photo: Getty Images

Eating a meal that's a little on the healthier side can be difficult when you have burgers or burritos as other food options .

Salads can be just as delicious as the greasy stuff, if you add the right ingredients. Luckily, if you're on the hunt for a great salad, Eat This, Not That! searched "far and wide" to find the best salad option in each state.

"As the days are getting brighter, there's nothing better than a meal that keeps you light and energized. Salads are a great way to get creative with flavors while still sticking to nutritious values."

To find the best salad options, Eat This Not That! "researched reviews from Yelp and local publications with a combination of highly recommended restaurants alongside their most-reviewed salad dishes" to find the best salads around.

So, where can you find the best salad in Missouri?

The Russell Bowl at The Russell in Kansas City.

Here is what the report had to say about The Russell:

"This salad bowl is everything and the kitchen sink, in the best ways possible. The Russell restaurant found a creative way to incorporate a spiced ground brisket with tossed arugula and quinoa for a warm baked taste that normally a salad can't give you. And to top it off, the original tahini dressing has a creamy sesame flavor that blends nicely with the small variety of vegetables."

