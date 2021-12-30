Each state’s population center, visualized
The population center represents the point at which each state would balance perfectly on a point, assuming everyone who lives there weighed exactly the same amount.
The population center represents the point at which each state would balance perfectly on a point, assuming everyone who lives there weighed exactly the same amount.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0