Each state’s population center, visualized

Between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, the United States grew at a historically slow pace. The country added only about 393,000 new residents, most of them immigrants from other countries. But, of course, immigration was constrained because of the coronavirus pandemic — a pandemic that caused the number of deaths in the United States to surge. The country’s natural population increase (that is, the number of births minus the number of deaths) added only 148,000 people on net.

IMMIGRATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO