4 Mocktails with one batch of sugar syrup for NYE

One batch of sugar syrup, four beautifully fresh picture-perfect cocktails and a festive send-off to 2021 – the very best way to bring the New Year in. Not only are mocktails fun and tasty, but they’re great for...
What does it take to be a chef? Is it all about culinary skill? Or, perhaps, a well-traveled palette, and in-depth knowledge of the most exotic foods? Or does it simply take patience?. From line cooks at the greasiest diner to the most revered chefs in Lyon, Paris, one thing...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
This ground beef taco casserole recipe is an easy family-friendly meal that works on many levels:. It’s quick to put together and bakes in just 20 minutes. If your kids like tacos, they should like this, too!. You can use different variations of canned tomatoes and cheeses to make...
Combine the powdered sugar, peanut butter and softened butter. Mix well. Shape into balls and place on a cookie sheet. Put in the fridge for 30 minutes. Put the almond bark into a microwave-safe bowl. Cook about 2 minutes and stir. Continue until chocolate is smooth and melted, about 1 to 2 minutes more.
I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s baking season! If you’re looking to whip up a classically satisfying dessert that...
A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces. Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat...
Starbucks' menu is full of delicious drink options, but stopping in too often can be damaging to your wallet. TikTok has gifted users with various hacks and ways to save money, but this one may take the cake. An alleged barista uploaded a video promising to save users big time at Starbucks without skimping on quality or taste.
A candy recipe without butter? A dessert recipe with no white or brown sugar? Yes, it's really true. This healthier chocolate cashew candy recipe will satisfy any sweet tooth. And, it's so easy and delicious for the holidays (or anytime)!. Cuisine: American. Prep Time: 5 minutes plus 2 hours to...
It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
It's Dry January. That means 31 alcohol-free days. There are loads of tasty and exciting nonalcoholic (N/A) drinks to get you through the month with ease. Over the last decade the N/A spirits category has blossomed from, “Have you heard about this gin that has no booze in it?” to a full catalog of wines, beers, cocktails, and other spirits. That's GREAT news for those who do not partake in alcohol because it opens up the world of mocktails and N/A or no-ABV (alcohol by volume) cocktails.
While some people might be sipping wine, beer or even a cocktail on the holiday, holiday mocktails can keep the festivities going all day long. Without skipping any of the flavor, these beverages sparkle and shine in the glass. Ready to raise a toast to merriment for all?. Although dry...
Christmas is an excellent time to enjoy some delicious mocktails. This recipe for Cherry Mojito is perfect for people who love the refreshing taste of a classic Mojito but want something lighter or those who wish to avoid alcohol altogether!. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 5 pcs. Cherries roughly chopped. 1...
Christmas is a time to celebrate with your family and enjoy delicious food. One of the best parts about this holiday season is the abundance of festive cocktails! But what if you're trying to stay away from alcohol? Don't worry; we have plenty of mocktail recipes for you to try.
(WJHL) Same space. Same people. Same meals. Same screens, same keyboards. If that sounds like your situation over the past 18-plus months…it’s time to do something different! And Lauren Hudson is here to help. For more information visit www.Kevita.com.
Like many of us, Blake Lively loves a seasonal libation but doesn't always want alcohol in her life. Unlike most of us, the actress-turned-entrepreneur has channeled that feeling into a line of nonalcoholic drink mixers, which she calls Betty Buzz. Lively explains that she wants her drinks to be bold...
Comments / 0