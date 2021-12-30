ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

Refrigerant leak at Costco sends 5 people to the hospital

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KeZBz_0dZEisbr00

(NEXSTAR) – A Costco in New Jersey was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a refrigerant leak inside the store sickened about 20 people, according to police.

Costco staff contacted police in Hazlet Township with reports of the leak (which police described as a “Freon leak”) at approximately 6:45 a.m. before attempting to ventilate the building and delay its opening, the Hazlet Township Police Department wrote on Facebook . At around 9:30 a.m., the store called back to report approximately 20 people experiencing nausea and headaches.

The store had been evacuated by the time emergency personnel arrived. The Monmouth County EMS Task Force also provided somewhere between 15 and 20 ambulances, according to the Facebook post.

Five of the sickened individuals were ultimately sent to nearby hospital for treatment, a representative for the Hazlet Township Police confirmed to Nexstar.

Here’s when gas prices are expected to peak in 2022

The Costco location remained closed on Wednesday. A representative for the location confirmed the store had reopened for normal operating hours on Thursday.

Refrigerants, such as Freon, can be dangerous if inhaled, or if they make contact with the skin or eyes in liquid form, according to the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Exposure may cause dizziness, tremors, asphyxia, unconsciousness or even cardiac arrhythmias or arrest. Exposure to liquid forms may also cause frostbite.

Hazlet’s Office of Emergency Management was contacted for additional information concerning the specific type of refrigerant involved in Wednesday’s leak, and the status of those sickened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazlet, NJ
Hazlet, NJ
Health
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte’s Uptown correctional facility fails state health inspection report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are taking action after receiving an inspection report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The population at the county’s Uptown detention center will be decreased following NCDHHS’ inspection. Inmates will be transferred to other facilities, including some outside […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for children as young as 12 as omicron surges

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refrigerant#Cdc#Hospital#Nexstar#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Costco
Fox 46 Charlotte

VIDEO: Scaffolding collapses onto Amazon delivery truck in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Strong winds felt across the Lowcountry on Monday caused scaffolding to collapse at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. The incident happened just after 11:40 a.m. at the Foundry Point apartment complex off Huguenin Avenue. Video shows the wind pushing the scaffolding, and eventually, collapse onto an Amazon delivery truck just moments […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Just a shock’: NC mother loses 20-year-old daughter to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As vehicle after vehicle pulled up to a free COVID testing site on Meadowview Road in Greensboro, Shannell Lucas could not stop thinking about her daughter, Modeste. The 20-year-old tested positive for COVID recently, and her health declined rapidly. “Her symptoms didn’t get any better. Her breathing was still being labored,” Shannell […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy