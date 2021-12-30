ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motörhead road crew 'family' get tattoos with Lemmy Kilmister's ashes

By Joe Cingrana
 4 days ago

Following the death of legendary Heavy Metal icon and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister in December of 2015, a portion of his ashes were placed inside of bullet casings to be bestowed upon some of his closest friends.

Lemmy’s legacy will now live on in flesh, literally, with two members of Motörhead ‘s road crew recently paying tribute with new tattoos created by mixing the late musician’s ashes into the ink.

In celebration of what would have been Kilmister’s 76th birthday on December 24, and the anniversary of his passing on December 28, longtime tour manager Eddie Rocha , and production assistant Emma Cederblad , can be seen in a new video posted to Motörhead’s Instagram receiving the new tattoos in Lemmy’s honor.

The video’s caption begins, “Motörhead means family for life,” before clips of Eddie’s Lemmy portrait and Emma’s spade are shown being inked by tattoo artist Stina Nyma n on their respective legs.

HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
