Motörhead road crew 'family' get tattoos with Lemmy Kilmister's ashes

Following the death of legendary Heavy Metal icon and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister in December of 2015, a portion of his ashes were placed inside of bullet casings to be bestowed upon some of his closest friends.

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new exclusive stations curated for fans, by fans like Masters of Metal and more!

Lemmy’s legacy will now live on in flesh, literally, with two members of Motörhead ‘s road crew recently paying tribute with new tattoos created by mixing the late musician’s ashes into the ink.

In celebration of what would have been Kilmister’s 76th birthday on December 24, and the anniversary of his passing on December 28, longtime tour manager Eddie Rocha , and production assistant Emma Cederblad , can be seen in a new video posted to Motörhead’s Instagram receiving the new tattoos in Lemmy’s honor.

The video’s caption begins, “Motörhead means family for life,” before clips of Eddie’s Lemmy portrait and Emma’s spade are shown being inked by tattoo artist Stina Nyma n on their respective legs.

While you're in a headbanging mood -- take a look and favorite some of Audacy's all-new exclusive Rock stations like Masters Of Metal , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Venom , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram