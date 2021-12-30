America's Steals & Deals: Defni Beauty

Jessica Diner, European beauty and wellness director. You know a launch is really good when you reach for it every morning, without fail, since you discovered it. You also know a launch is good when various members of the Vogue beauty department come to loggerheads about who will get to include it in their Best of 2021 edit. This is that product. Silky and super moisturising, it works really well for skin that has a tendency towards oiliness because, thanks to its lightweight lotion texture, it sits like a dream under make-up and leaves skin suitably matt (but still glowing) throughout the day. I am truly obsessed. (And sincerest apologies to Hannah Coates for calling trumps on securing this as one of my choices).

SKIN CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO