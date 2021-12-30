Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'

The exit of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is looking increasingly likely according to a report.

The Ivory Coast international is out of contract at the Rossoneri at the end of the season and is reported to have many interested parties including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

As reported by Ansa Sport via Sport Witness, the 25 year old midfielder's exit from the San Siro is looking 'more and more probable'.

The publication also goes on to claim that Liverpool have made the player a 'very interesting offer'.

The Reds did not reinforce in midfield despite losing Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer in the summer to PSG.

Despite the obvious quality of the current crop of Liverpool midfielders, they do however need to start bringing down the average age of the players in that area of the pitch.

Kessie struggled in both UEFA Champions League matches for AC Milan against Liverpool but there is no doubt he has a lot of qualities.

He has also added goals to his game over the past two seasons which is something currently lacking from the Reds engine room.

Author Verdict

It is certainly one to watch going forwards with the player likely to make a move but I have my doubts as to whether that will be to the red half of Merseyside.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook