AUGUSTA, Maine — Eight Maine hospitals will get federal help to treat COVID-19 patients in their facilities. President Biden announced the plan Tuesday morning as part of his address on how his administration will battle the pandemic as the omicron variant gains ground in the U.S. The president said the administration will purchase 500 million at-home rapid tests that can be shipped to Americans for free. With locations in Scarborough and Westbrook, Abbott Labs plans to make 70 million of those tests in January alone, with plans to scale further in the coming months.

MAINE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO