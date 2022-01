Medline announced that it opened five newly constructed distribution centers this year and plans to complete two more in 2022. Northfield, Illinois-based Medline said yesterday that it opened the latest LEED-certified distribution center — set to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2022 — in Richmond Hill, Georgia. The new Georgia facility is part of Medline’s healthcare resilience initiative, a national expenditure campaign including $1.5 billion in new distribution centers, manufacturing capabilities and IT upgrades.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO