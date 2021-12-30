ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Natti Natasha Reveals She, Her Fiancé and His Kids Have Contracted COVID-19: 'Don't Let Your Guard Down'

By Natasha Dado
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominican singer and songwriter Natti Natasha and many of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Natasha announced that she, her fiancé Raphy Pina, and two out of four of his kids have tested positive for the coronavirus. "Responsibly, we want...

people.com

Comments / 25

Elizabeth Quinlan
3d ago

It’s amazing how many people are getting really sick with Covid-19 when they have been vaccinated!

Reply(7)
26
