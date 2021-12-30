FDA could approve Pfizer COVID-19 booster for 12- to 15-year-olds within days, reports say

The Food and Drug and Administration is expected to give approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for adolescents aged 12 to 15 years old within days, The New York Times and CNN reported.

Currently, people 16 and older can get the booster six months after getting their second dose.

The FDA is also expecting to reduce the time between the second dose and the booster to five months instead of the current six, The New York Times reported.

The agency is also expected to allow children from 5 to 11 years old with immune deficiencies to get the booster shot too, according to the newspaper.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel is also expected to allow the changes and is planning to meet by the middle of next week with CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to approve the revisions if the two agencies’ plans are the same.

Recent studies have shown that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are not enough to protect someone against omicron but do protect against severe cases, CNN reported.

