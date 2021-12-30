7 things to know about Titans-Dolphins Week 17 matchup

The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins will meet in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium in a matchup that will have serious playoff implications for both teams.

The Titans enter this game coming off a win over the San Francisco 49ers and with a chance to not only secure the AFC South title, but get back into the No. 1 seed in the conference going into Week 18 (more on that shortly).

The Dolphins, who beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, have won seven games in a row, erasing a 1-7 start, and sit in third place in the AFC East.

While they still have a chance at the division, Miami’s best bet to make the playoffs is through the wild card race, where they currently own the No. 7 spot.

With just days to go before this all-important matchup on Sunday afternoon, let’s take a look at seven things to know about the Titans-Dolphins game.

The history

The Titans and Dolphins will meet for the 39th time (including playoffs) in their respective histories when the two teams square-off on Sunday.

The Dolphins have gotten the better of the Titans in the previous 38 meetings, with Miami winning 21, including each of the last two.

These two teams last met in 2018 in Miami. The contest was delayed by lightning multiple times and lasted a grand total of seven hours and eight minutes, making it the longest game in NFL history.

The Titans also lost Delanie Walker for the season in that game after he suffered a brutal ankle injury. The Dolphins went on to win, 27-20.

Titans are favored

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Titans are 3.5-point home favorites over the Dolphins, with the over/under set at 39.5, which has gone down from 41.5 since the beginning of the week.

Tennessee is 9-6 against the spread this season and has hit the over in seven of 15 contests. Miami is 7-6-1 against the spread and has hit the over six times.

Dolphins made NFL history

As we already mentioned, the Dolphins are on a seven-game winning streak, which comes on the heels of the team losing seven straight and starting the season at 1-7.

With their seven-game winning and losing streaks, the Dolphins became the first team in NFL history to have both in a single season.

Both teams jockeying for playoff positioning

The Titans have a chance to clinch the AFC South in Week 17 with a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Even if the Titans fail to clinch the division, they have other means of securing a playoff spot.

Those scenarios are as follows:

TEN tie OR

LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR

LAC loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR

BAL loss or tie + NE loss or tie

Tennessee can also get back into the No. 1 seed entering Week 18 with a win and a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are clinging to the final playoff spot in the AFC. A loss in Week 17 would likely knock them out of that spot going into the final week of the 2021 season.

Dolphins' elite pass-rush

Both teams sport a talented pass-rush, but the Dolphins have been better at getting to the quarterback than the Titans. In fact, Miami sports the No. 1 pass-rush in the NFL that has notched a league-high 45 sacks.

Protecting the quarterback has been a big issue for the Titans this season, and that doesn’t figure to get any easier in Week 17. The good news is the Titans will be getting back two of their starters, with left tackle Taylor Lewan and left guard Rodger Saffold set to return after missing Week 16.

Ryan Tannehill revenge game

For the first time since being traded by the Dolphins to the Titans in 2019, Tannehill will face his former mates.

On Wednesday, Tannehill made it quite clear he has no ill-will towards his old team and said he was “thankful” for his time in Miami.

“I’m thankful for my time in Miami,” Tannehill said, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “It was a special time in my life. I grew a lot there as a person, as a player, became a father, grew as a husband, and I grew on the field as well.”

With a win, Tannehill would not only burn his old team by hurting its playoff chances, he’ll also simultaneously help his current squad lock up its division.

Patriots connections

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has several connections to current Titans from his days with the New England Patriots.

Flores and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel were with the franchise together in 2008 when Vrabel was still a player and Flores was a special teams assistant. That was Vrabel’s last year in New England.

Despite his technically being Vrabel’s coach, Flores says Vrabel actually coached him more than he coached Vrabel.

“I didn’t coach Vrabel. I would say he probably more coached me as a young guy in New England when he was there and he was a player,” Flores said. “He was pretty much a coach on the field then. I certainly didn’t coach him but I have a lot of respect for him. I think his toughness, his acumen, I think that shows up and you see it in the way his team plays. He’s somebody I call a friend. I have a great deal of respect for him…”

Flores also noted how he has worked with current Titans general manager Jon Robinson, Director of Player Personnel, Monti Ossenfort, and Vice President of Player Personnel, Ryan Cowden, in the past.