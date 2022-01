ODESSA, Texas — Gamerooms, if handled correctly, can operate legally in Texas. However, their existence creates a lot of controversy about legal loopholes and safety. This is an issue leaders in Ector County are trying to tackle. Several things happened at Thursday's Ector County Commissioners Court meeting, but the most notable thing was the Mayor of Odessa, Javier Joven, calling attention to what he says is an increase in gamerooms in the county and problems he thinks they are creating.

ECTOR COUNTY, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO