First Alert Forecast: changes bring sharp cool down this weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY: Expect a transition day as our front slips farther south. Morning rains continue to shift eastward – and we’ll remain warm – in the upper 70s this afternoon amid variably cloudy skies. A few more showers can’t be ruled out as the front, now lodged to the south, begins to...

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be partly cloudy with light winds. A hard freeze is expected. That’s when the temperature drops below 28 degrees. Mid 20s are in the forecast tonight across our entire area. TUESDAY: Tuesday will be sunny and milder, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach […]
ENVIRONMENT
wtvy.com

Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next snow chance

11 of 16 elementary schools are at or beyond capacity, and 2 buildings are 100 years old. Cybersecurity training is open to students and community members. The Brown County sheriff reminds parents these deaths are preventable. We look at what help is available to give a baby a safe place to sleep.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WECT

First Alert Forecast: mostly chilly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a crisp, wintry Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sun to fade to clouds in spots, light northeast breezes, and temperatures struggling to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Your First Alert Forecast features a modest warming temperature trend...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Warmest day of the week on Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY NIGHT: Turning cold again. Lows in the middle teens. A light breeze will make it feel like the single digits in some locations. Skies remain mostly clear. Low of 14. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will reach back into the middle 30s by...
SOUTH BEND, IN
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Warmer days on the way

YUMA, Ariz. ( KECY-TV ) - High pressure with dry and mostly clear conditions will be persistent through the week. Localized freezing temperatures will again be possible Wednesday morning, but mainly away from population centers. Temperatures are forecast to warm to slightly above normal readings starting Thursday, likely lasting through the upcoming weekend.
YUMA, AZ
WLOX

Taylor's Monday GMM First Alert Forecast

It's been very cold so far today! More sunshine is expected this afternoon, but we'll only warm up near 50. The wind will become calmer tonight, and the sky will stay clear. Temperatures will quickly drop, and we'll likely be in the low 30s by Tuesday morning. Warmer weather returns by the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

A frigid Monday morning starts a chilly week

Monday starts the week off with frigid temperatures through the week. WWLTV’s Alexandra Cranford says, “We start Monday with north wind and a light freeze in many spots. Morning temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s, but it feels…
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Light winds, rain coverage trending downward through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing […]
HONOLULU, HI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly for back to school and work

The Brown County sheriff reminds parents these deaths are preventable. We look at what help is available to give a baby a safe place to sleep. Meet the artist and learn the story behind the "King of the North" mural. Advocate Aurora reports record COVID patients. Updated: 3 hours ago.
ENVIRONMENT
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 1/3AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! This morning is a cold start across Texoma as light winds and clear skies have allowed for temperatures to drop into the teens and 20s! As you’re waking up this morning, you’ll need to give yourself around ten extra minutes to let your windshield defrost/ warm up your vehicle! Roadways from what I was able to see on my commute into work today were for the most part dry. There were some patches of ice still left on bridges/ overpasses. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on tap today allowing for temperatures this afternoon to warm into the 50s! Lower 50s north-- upper 50s south! Everyone will see light south winds at 5 to 15mph. The return of south winds will erode the cold airmass overhead.
LAWTON, OK
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
TMJ4 News

Warmer Tuesday, chance for snow Wednesday

After a very cold start to the week, temperatures will climb back to average Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper teens, with afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Clouds will increase Tuesday with breezy conditions.
ENVIRONMENT

