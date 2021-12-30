Nuggets keeping Davon Reed

The Denver Nuggets will sign guard Davon Reed to another 10-day hardship exception on Thursday, two league sources told The Denver Post.

Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nuggets reportedly signing Davon Reed to third 10-day hardship exception sportando.basketball/en/nuggets-rep… – 12:07 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Mentioned this on the podcast with @Brian Windhorst

There is a group of hardship players (Davon Reed, Stanley Johnson etc..) that are going to make players either on non-guaranteed contracts, end of the bench or on a Two-Way expendable.

The Reed hardship expired on Tuesday. – 10:53 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Davon Reed’s second 10-Day contract with the Denver Nuggets expired today. – 8:16 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Davon Reed led the Nuggets in baskets in the second half with 2. – 1:04 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Davon Reed is so steady. I never think a mistake is coming when he touches the ball. – 12:01 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

It’s interesting how Denver’s offense really fell apart when they went to a lineup without a PG. Davon Reed came in for Facu, which I understand defensively, but asking Barton and Rivers to handle PG duties is asking for trouble IMO. – 10:26 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets will have 10 players available tonight at Warriors:

Nikola Jokic

Will Barton

Jeff Green

Austin Rivers

Facu Campazzo

Bones Hyland

Davon Reed

JaMychal Green

Zeke Nnaji

Petr Cornelie – 9:13 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Don’t let Davon Reed get away. Sign him for the rest of this year and next season too. He’ll be a reserve guard that the Nuggets can turn to when they need minutes.

The Nuggets intend to keep Davon Reed on their roster via another 10-day exception or by another roster maneuver, two league sources told The Denver Post on Tuesday. Multiple avenues are being explored, sources said. Reed, whose second 10-day contract expires after Tuesday’s game at Golden State, had 15 points and three 3-pointers off the bench in Sunday’s win over the Clippers. He played all but seven seconds of the fourth quarter, effectively ending the game with a strong 3-point contest against Clipper guard Brandon Boston at the buzzer. -via Denver Post / December 29, 2021

Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Davon Reed: “Hopefully there’s a way we keep Davon in a Nuggets uniform for a while moving forward.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / December 28, 2021

Michael Singer: Malone said he shares his “thoughts and wishes” with Tim Connelly when asked about how involved he gets in player decisions like Davon Reed. -via Twitter @msinger / December 28, 2021