Retired nurse trapped in car for 5 days uses medical skills to survive

By Yaron Steinbuch
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
Lynnell McFarland had cut herself free from her seat belt and made a shelter with some clothes and plastic bags. McFarland family

A retired nurse used her faith and medical skills to survive after her car skidded off a section of Washington state road called “Dead Man’s Corner” and she wound up trapped in a ravine for five days, reports said.

Lynnell McFarland, 68, was driving back from a memorial service for her aunt to her home in Spokane Valley on Nov. 18 when her Mitsubishi hit some black ice and went off the road, the Spokesman-Review reported.

The car became lodged between two trees, trapping the woman after she struck the dashboard and suffered fractures to her arm and knee, among other injuries, according to the outlet.

“When I leaned back to cut my seat belt is when I saw my bones,” McFarland told the paper this week in her tale of miraculous survival.

Earlier this month, she said from her bed at Providence St. Joseph Care Center in Spokane that she “could feel my parents’ arms around me.”

McFarland told the Spokesman-Review: “My dad just passed six months ago. I could feel their arms around me, and God’s arms around all of us.

“I just said, ‘Dear God, I know I’m going to die someday, but please don’t let it be in this dark, deep ravine, where I’m never found,’” she added.

Lynnell McFarland’s car hit some black ice and went off the road.

McFarland and her daughter, Amanda McFarland, were actually heading home together when the car broke down near Ellensburg, where they spent the night with a family friend.

The next day, Amanda caught a bus home to care for her dogs while her mom waited for the car and left on the fateful trip in the evening, the paper reported.

Lynnell believes she made a wrong turn while trying to find the highway in the snow at night.

“I knew I was going downhill, when it happened. And I thought I went straight down, but what actually happened was my car went head over heels,” she told the paper.

Lynnell McFarland suffered fractures to her arm and knee, and “saw [her] bones.”

A day after the accident, she said, a police officer got tantalizingly close to her after her daughter reported her missing — but didn’t see her trapped car in the ravine below.

“He stopped, with his lights going, but he didn’t get out of the car and look,” McFarland said, adding that she also saw some hunters, who also couldn’t see the car or hear her cries for help.

With her survival instincts kicking into high gear, the former registered nurse cut herself free from her seat belt and devised a shelter with some clothes and plastic bags.

Lynnell McFarland kept herself alive by licking rainwater that had accumulated on the plastic bags used for her shelter.

“I had winter boots on the front floorboard. My phone was on the front floorboard,” she told the Spokesman-Review. “I had water bottles on the front floorboard. I couldn’t reach any of them.”

But she did manage to lick rainwater that had accumulated on the plastic bags.

Meanwhile, Amanda kept calling her out-of-reach phone after filing a missing-person’s report and making a plea on Facebook.

“I had to keep myself in this mode where like, the mission is we will find her, she’s going to be alive. We don’t have much time,” Amanda told KHQ.

“We just need to get missing flyers, we need to get everybody in this state to be on the lookout because I think she’s still alive,” she said, according to the station.

“I also called every hospital or medical center, from Blewett Pass down to Spokane looking for missing women or women that had come in maybe confused and didn’t know their name,” she added.

Eventually, the FBI tracked her mother to a remote spot that some call “Dead Man’s Corner,” KHQ reported.

“She had gone off of Dead Man’s Corner that had no side rail, and there weren’t tracks, unfortunately, because from what I can gather is the snowplows kind of covered up the snow tracks,” Amanda said.

McFarland’s car was lodged between two trees, hidden from view in the ravine.

“She immediately realized, like, ‘Wow, it’s freezing outside and it’s raining and snowing on me,’” she said.

“Her wrist was broken, and her bones were sticking out of her body. And she knew she had fractures, maybe her pelvis and all these other places,” the daughter told KHQ.

“She had been screaming for days,” she added. “So that was hard for her. Because how gut-wrenching to be like, so close to so many people. And then so helpless.”

Finally, some Department of Transportation workers found the hidden car and rappelled down to rescue the badly injured woman.

Daughter Amanda McFarland said her mom was “making jokes” with her rescuers.

“It took three attempts in the ambulance to get an IV in because my veins were so flat,” she told the Spokesman-Review.

Amanda told KHQ that despite her injuries, her mom was “making jokes” with her rescuers.

“I just hugged her and she said, ‘Amanda, I was praying so much, but I knew I didn’t have two days left,'” she said.

McFarland said she gulped down three pitchers of ice water when she arrived at a hospital in Wenatchee, where she underwent three surgeries.

“Finding me was a miracle,” she said. “I wouldn’t call it stubbornness. Determination.”

